No. 8 Billerica softball has just enough extra, edges No. 4 King Philip

It was Billerica, however, that got the last laugh.

With King Philip down two runs and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, freshman Liv Petrillo laced a two-run homer over the right field wall to send the game to extra innings.

PLAINVILLE — While the coaches and fans donned winter hats, gloves, and multiple jackets on a frigid evening, the action on the field was red-hot.

A controversial single by junior Sam Gaona scored Olivia Loftin, propelling No. 8 Billerica to a nonleague win in eight innings over No. 4 King Philip, 7-6, at Plainville Athletic Center.

Gaona drilled a line drive back up the middle, but it was ruled that the ball was trapped by junior center fielder Sarah Cullen, scoring the go-ahead from third base in the process for the Indians (11-1).

“It’s too bad it ended like that because the kids played hard,” Billerica coach Patty Higgins said. “Both teams will grow from this because it was a very playoff-like game.”

Gaona, who slapped a two-run single in the second inning, finished 2 for 5 with a run scored and three RBIs. The shortstop made several heads-up plays in the field, looking runners back and displaying a cannon of an arm.

The heart and soul of the team, Gaona’s voice can be heard above everyone else’s in the dugout. She greets teammates at the on-deck circle with a tap of the helmet, encouraging teammates with nonstop positivity. A fierce competitor, Gaona’s speed, athleticism, ability to drive the ball, and clean fielding combine to create a leader in the middle of the infield and at the top of the order.

“She’s a tremendous ballplayer,” Higgins said. “What an athlete. I hope she’s starting to get seen because she can play good college ball. She knows the game inside and out, a tremendous leader.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.