Red Sox fall in 10 innings after blowing one-run lead in ninth to White Sox

“We are where we are,” said Bloom, who was seated in his team’s first-base dugout ahead of the second game of a three-game set against the White Sox. “Obviously, we’ve had some tough losses late, you know, more than more than our share. But they happened. We don’t have a time machine. We can’t go back and change them.”

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom peeked at the standings on the the Green Monster a few times Saturday afternoon. They depicted a reality neither he nor the Red Sox could escape, so it was better to acknowledge it head-on.

Where the Red Sox are is last place in the American League East with 10 wins after blowing a 1-0 lead in the ninth inning en route to a 3-1 loss in 10 innings to Chicago.

Hansel Robles came on to start the ninth inning. He allowed a walk to Jake Burger and a double to Adam Engel. Leury Garcia then drove in Burger with a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

It is the Red Sox’ ninth blown save, which leads the majors.

Chicago put the game away with two more runs in the 10th off Matt Barnes on an RBI double by Jose Abreu and an RBI single by Luis Robert.

The loss ensures that the Red Sox will drop their sixth straight series after starting this one with a 4-2 loss Friday night.

Nick Pivetta’s performance gave the Red Sox some early life, but it didn’t last.

Pivetta tossed six scoreless frames, striking out eight and allowing five hits. His velocity averaged 91.8 miles per hour (down from his season average of 93.8). Nevertheless, the righthander had his command, not yielding a walk for the second consecutive outing.

Pivetta’s outing came on another forgettable day for the offense. The Sox had no answer for Dylan Cease until the fifth inning. Franchy Cordero got things going with one out with a single up the middle. Cease then walked Trevor Story. That brought up Devers, who struck an RBI double off the wall in left, scoring Cordero. Cease got out the inning, finishing his day surrendering four hits and one run.

In the eighth, the White Sox threatened with Sox’ John Schreiber on the mound. Robert reached on a single and a Story error put runners on first and second. The Red Sox then went to Matt Strahm, who induced an inning-ending ground out to Xander Bogaerts at shortstop.

