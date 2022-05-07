Red Sox deny allowing Chris Sale more time to rehab injury because he won’t get vaccinated

Bloom opened the box to cynicism in a rare media availability on Saturday before the Sox took on the White Sox in the second game of their weekend series.

I ran this theory past Chaim Bloom Saturday afternoon, and the Red Sox chief baseball officer answered, “No. That has nothing to do with it.”

MILWAUKEE — Are the Red Sox accommodating Chris Sale — allowing their $145 million pitcher extra time for his rehab from a rib cage fracture — because Sale won’t get vaccinated and they know he won’t be available to pitch in Toronto when the Sox return there June 27?

Among items Bloom discussed in the dugout was an announcement that Sale’s rehab progress has been delayed because of a personal medical issue, not rib- or arm-related (Bloom also said Sale does not have COVID-19).

This means Sale’s return will be pushed back a few more weeks. It also means he won’t be available until late June at the earliest.

Conveniently, the Red Sox have another series inToronto starting June 27.

Would the Sox really delay Sale’s return to accommodate the star pitcher’s well-documented anti-vax stance?

“It’s personal, so we’re not going to elaborate,” Bloom said over the telephone. “But that has nothing to do with it.”

Sale was on the 60-day injured list when the Sox visited Toronto last month and lost two of three while anti-vaxxers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford stayed home. Boston’s third and final trip to Toronto isn’t until late September.

Sale has won 11 games in the four seasons (counting this year) since he signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension in the spring of 2019.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.