Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale suffers non-baseball medical setback

Chris Sale (right rib cage fracture) had a setback that stalled his throwing progression, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Saturday afternoon prior to the game against the White Sox.

Bloom said the setback was not related to Sale’s injury, calling it a non-baseball medical issue that is personal. The Sox did not elaborate, other than to indicate it was not COVID-related.

“He should be back throwing in a matter of days, but it’s obviously slowing him down,” Bloom said.