Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale suffers non-baseball medical setback

Chris Sale (right rib cage fracture) had a setback that stalled his throwing progression, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Saturday afternoon prior to the game against the White Sox.
Bloom said the setback was not related to Sale’s injury, calling it a non-baseball medical issue that is personal. The Sox did not elaborate, other than to indicate it was not COVID-related.
“He should be back throwing in a matter of days, but it’s obviously slowing him down,” Bloom said.
The Sox placed Sale on the 60-day injured list prior to the regular season. They had planned on activating the lefthander around June 7. That date has now been pushed back.
Advertisement
“I think we’re talking a few weeks in total beyond that,” Bloom said. “It could be a little past [late June]. I don’t know exactly.”
Sale had been throwing short bullpen sessions leading up to the setback. He has pitched just 190 innings since the start of 2019 and underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.