Reds catch Pirates shorthanded to end nine-game losing streak

Pirates starting catcher Roberto Pérez was helped off the field with a left hamstring injury after falling while rounding second base in the top of the eighth. Backup catcher Andrew Knapp had been ejected by plate umpire Will Little in the bottom of the sixth for chirping from the dugout.

Pittsburgh emergency catcher Josh VanMeter had a rough time in his first try behind the plate since he was a teenager, and the Reds took advantage to end a nine-game losing streak, beating the Pirates, 9-2, Saturday in the opener of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh.

That left VanMeter as the Pirates' next best option at the plate — recently, the second baseman/outfielder recalled the last time he caught was when he was 14 or 15 years old.

The 27-year-old VanMeter, who began his career with Cincinnati in 2019 and is in his first season with the Pirates, moved from second base to behind the plate to begin the eighth and did his best. He also showed how hard it is to be a catcher, even for a pro who has played most everywhere on the diamond.

Working with a new, inexperienced batterymate, Wil Crowe (1-2) hit Brandon Drury with a pitch and walked Tommy Pham and Mike Moustakas to start the eighth with no outs and the score 2-all.

Stephenson stepped up and fouled the first pitch directly back. VanMeter took off his mask for a moment to recover and Little went to the mound to give Crowe a new ball, giving the new catcher a break. Stephenson, the Cincinnati catcher, and VanMeter shared a few words in the interim.

With the count 0-and-2, VanMeter stabbed at three straight sliders near the zone but didn’t get any of the calls — perhaps his obvious lack of pitch framing experience cost the Pirates.

Stephenson followed by hitting a line drive down the right field line that eluded a diving Ben Gamel and rolled to the wall for two runs. It was Stephenson’s third hit of the day and gave him a career-high four RBIs.

Kyle Farmer added a sacrifice fly before Tyler Naquin drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double. Only three of the runs were earned after pitcher Beau Sulser’s error.

The Reds posted their highest run total of the season and won for the first time since beating St. Louis 4-1 on April 24. Cincinnati still owns baseball’s worst record at 4-22.

In his second appearance and start for the Reds since being promoted from Triple A Louisville and first career appearance against his former team, Reds righthander Connor Overton didn’t walk anybody while allowing six hits and two runs with four strikeouts in 5⅔ innings.

Kershaw, Dodgers roll at Wrigley

Clayton Kershaw remembered getting knocked out in the shortest start of his stellar career. Fair to say, things went a little better for him in his return to Wrigley Field.

Kershaw dominated over seven innings and the Dodgers beat the struggling Cubs, 7-0, in the opener of a split doubleheader in Chicago.

Freddie Freeman doubled three times and scored twice, helping the NL West leaders win for the 16th time in 21 games. Austin Barnes homered and drove in three runs.

Kershaw (4-0) gave up five hits, struck out two and walked one. The three-time Cy Young Award winner bounced back from a tough-luck loss to Detroit in which he surpassed Hall of Famer Don Sutton as the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader.

It was also a huge improvement over his previous appearance at Wrigley. Kershaw lasted just one inning on May 4, 2021, and the Dodgers lost 7-1 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Asked if he feels better about pitching in the Friendly Confines, Kershaw said, “Not really. But it worked out today.”

On a windy afternoon, Kershaw combined with two relievers for Los Angeles’ third shutout of the season. The twinbill was part of a makeup from Friday’s rainout.

“Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good,” Kershaw said. “Those first couple innings, they hit a lot of balls hard and right at guys. The wind was swirling, pushing the ball in a little bit.”

Barnes hit a solo drive in the fourth against Drew Smyly and added a two-run single in the eighth. Justin Turner drove in two with a double in the fifth, making it 4-0 and the Dodgers continued to roll along coming off a two-game sweep of San Francisco in which they outscored their rivals by a combined 12-2.

The Cubs were hurt by sloppy play in the field and on the bases in their eighth loss in 10 games. They were shut out for the first time since a 10-0 drubbing by Milwaukee on Aug. 11, 2021.

Smyly (1-3) lasted 4⅓ innings in his return from the bereavement list. The lefthander lost his third straight start, allowing two earned runs and six hits in his first outing since April 28.

Polanco, Twins top slumping Athletics

Jorge Polanco homered in the sixth inning and four Twins pitchers made it stand up in a 1-0 win in Minneapolis, sending the Athletics to their eighth straight loss.

Minnesota pitchers combined to strike out 15 while allowing just three hits. The Twins won again minus manager Rocco Baldelli, who is out with COVID-19.

Polanco’s third homer of the season was a towering shot to the suites above the batter’s eye in center field and traveled an estimated 451 feet. Polanco had three of Minnesota’s five hits.

Griffin Jax (2-0) earned the win with 1⅔ innings in relief. Jhoan Duran struck out five in two innings for his second save, but the electric righthander escaped after walking and hitting a batter in the ninth.

Sonny Gray returned from the injured list to make the start for the Twins after recovering from a hamstring strain. Gray pitched four innings, giving up two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Danny Coulombe followed Gray and got four outs.

Mets, Phillies washed out again

For the second consecutive day, the game between the Mets and Phillies in Philadelphia was postponed due to rain. Saturday’s game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday. The first game will start at 12:35 p.m., with the second game following immediately afterward. The game that was postponed Friday night was rescheduled for Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader. Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA) was scheduled to start for the Mets on Saturday against Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93). Sunday’s originally scheduled starters were Chris Bassitt (3-2, 2.61) for New York against Zach Eflin (1-2, 4.50). Both teams made roster moves before Saturday’s announcement. The Phillies placed shortstop Didi Gregorius on the 10-day injured list with a left knee strain that manager Joe Girardi said occurred during a collision with left fielder Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night against Texas. Infield prospect Bryson Stott was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Gregorius’s spot on the roster. Meanwhile, the Mets announced that they claimed infielder Gosuke Katoh off waivers from the Blue Jays. The 27-year-old made his major league debut for Toronto on April 9, going 1 for 7 in limited action. Katoh was optioned to Triple A Syracuse . . . Saturday night’s game between the Orioles and Royals in Baltimore was postponed because of rain. The teams also had a game Friday night called off, when six games around the major leagues were rained out, the most in a day because of inclement weather since 2018. This is Kansas City’s only scheduled visit to Baltimore this season. The Royals and Orioles will try to play a straight doubleheader Sunday, and then another game Monday afternoon on what was a mutual off day. Jordan Lyles (2-2) was supposed to start the series opener for Baltimore against Carlos Hernández (0-1) of the Royals. Now Lyles will start the first game Sunday for the Orioles, followed by Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) in Game 2 and Tyler Wells (0-2) on Monday. The Royals will pitch Zack Greinke (0-2) in Sunday’s opener, followed by Daniel Lynch (2-1), and Hernández on Monday.