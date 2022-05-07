Revolution give up tying goal in 89th minute

After rallying from a first-half deficit, the Revolution (3-5-2, 14 points) made most of the right moves in taking a 2-1 lead on goals by DeJuan Jones and Adam Buksa. But Columbus (3-3-4, 13 points) equalized as substitute Erik Hurtado finished a Derrick Etienne Jr. cross, before Revolution midfielder Tommy McNamara hit the crossbar in stoppage time.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution seem to be getting used to late-game letdowns. This time, the Revolution surrendered an 89th-minute goal in playing to a 2-2 tie with the Columbus Crew before a crowd of 26,421 Saturday night.

The Revolution's Adam Buksa and the Crew's Josh Williams take their battle for the ball into the air at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution, who play host to FC Cincinnati in a US Open Cup game Wednesday, started slow, Matt Turner stopping a point-blank Darlington Nagbe shot (14th) off a throw-in. Miguel Berry opened the scoring in the 27th minute, finishing from inside the goal area off an Etienne Jr. feed from the right wing. Pedro Santos set up the sequence, advancing on the left wing, then cutting in past two Revolution players.

Revolution sporting director/head coach Arena added Jozy Altidore and Emmanuel Boateng in the 68th minute, moving Jones to right wing, and the changes soon paid off. Carles Gil found Boateng on the left wing, Boateng’s back post cross hitting Jones in full stride. Jones converted his first goal of the season, snapping the Crew’s 289-minute shutout streak over a four-game span. Gil nearly scored, his 25-yarder hitting the right post (80th), then Buksa broke the deadlock, heading in a Sebastian Lletget cross (82d). Boateng helped set up the go-ahead score, advancing on the left wing. Lletget then picked off a failed clearance and left-footed a cross for Buksa to head past Eloy Room into the far side of the net for his fourth goal of the season.





