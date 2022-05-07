fb-pixel Skip to main content
Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike wins 148th Kentucky Derby in an upset for the ages

By Associated PressUpdated May 7, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, at the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs.Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Rich Strike, an 80-to-1 long shot that was a late addition to the field after Ethereal Road was scratched on Friday, pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history by winning the 148th running on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

With jockey Sonny Leon of Venezuela aboard, Rich Strike set a torrid pace down the final stretch to hold off 4-1 favorite Epicenter and third-place Zandon at the finish line. It delivered an upset victory in the Derby debut for Leon and trainer Eric Reed.


