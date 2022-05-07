Rich Strike wins 148th Kentucky Derby in an upset for the ages

Rich Strike, an 80-to-1 long shot that was a late addition to the field after Ethereal Road was scratched on Friday, pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history by winning the 148th running on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

With jockey Sonny Leon of Venezuela aboard, Rich Strike set a torrid pace down the final stretch to hold off 4-1 favorite Epicenter and third-place Zandon at the finish line. It delivered an upset victory in the Derby debut for Leon and trainer Eric Reed.