Sun lose WNBA season opener to Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu had 25 points and six assists and sparked a late run to help the Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun, 81-79, on Saturday night in New York in the WNBA season opener for both teams. Natasha Howard scored 16 points, Sami Whitcomb had 15 points and five assists and Jocelyn Willoughby added 13 points for New York. Willoughby — the No. 10 overall selection in the 2020 WNBA draft — did not play last season after suffering a torn left Achilles tendon in a preseason scrimmage. Ionescu was fouled as she hit a 12-foot jumper and hit the free throw to give the Liberty a 71-70 lead with 3:51 to play. Jasmine Thoma s answered with a 3-point play to put Connecticut back in front 10 seconds later, but Ionescu followed with a 3-pointer and a driving layup to make it 76-73 with 2:31 remaining and the Sun trailed the rest of the way. Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut with 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jonquel Jones had 15 points, Jasmine Thomas scored 13, Brionna Jones added 11 points and DiJonai Carrington 10. Jones, the reigning WNBA MVP, was 6 of 17 from field and had six turnovers.

Atlanta defender Miles Robinson was stretchered off the field after collapsing to the artificial turf with a non-contact injury to his left leg in Atlanta’s 4-1 win over the Chicago Fire in the MLS. Atlanta coach Gonzola Pineda said Robinson will have an MRI on his Achilles tendon. A serious injury to the 25-year-old central defender could cost him a roster spot on the United States World Cup team. Robinson started in 11 of the Americans’ 14 World Cup qualifiers … Manchester United lost his fifth straight game, a 4-0 thrashing by host Brighton. With just one game left this season — at Crystal Palace in two weeks — United has little to play for in a fifth straight season without a trophy. The team is already assured of finishing with its fewest points since 1991 — two seasons before the Premier League era launched … Liverpool drew with Tottenham 1-1 and went to the top of the Premier League but handed Manchester City a chance to pull three points clear. The end of a 12-match league winning run at Anfield dampened Liverpool’s bid for a quadruple of trophies. City is at home to Newcastle on Sunday when the defending champion can regain first place and go three points ahead … Patrik Schick scored twice to shoot Bayer Leverkusen into the Champions League with a 4-2 win at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga in Berlin …

Tennis

Alcaraz beats Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old who beat Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, rallied to a win against top-ranked Novak Djokovic, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 7-6 (7-5,) after more than 3½ hours to reach the Madrid Open final in Spain. He will face defending champion Alexander Zverev, who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, for the title. In the women’s final, Ons Jabeur won her biggest career title by defeating Jessica Pegula, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3. … French veteran Gilles Simon is retiring at the end of the season after 20 years of playing professional tennis. The 37-year-old Simon has 14 career titles and a best ranking of sixth in 2009. He is ranked 158th.

Baseball

Reading tops Portland

Josh Ockimey blasted a three-run home run in the first inning to lead Reading to a 6-4 victory against the host Portland Sea Dogs in Double A. Ockimey was a former Sea Dog during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He spoiled an otherwise stellar start by the Sea Dogs’ Chris Murphy, who struck out a season-high 10 … The host Toledo Mud Hens overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Worcester Red Sox for the third straight time, 5-3, in Triple A.

Track and field

Omanyala beats Kerley

Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley was beaten into second place by Kenyan home favorite Ferdinand Omanyala in the 100 meters at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100 in a world-leading time of 10.67 seconds to underline the 35-year-old Jamaican is not done yet and a contender for yet another gold at the world championships in Eugene in July. Kerley of the United States was the clear favorite after Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy was a late withdrawal from the race because of illness. Omanyala’s strong start carried him home to win in 9.85 seconds and just ahead of Kerley in 9.92.

Miscellany

NFL to investigate Raiders

The NFL said Friday it will investigate allegations against the Las Vegas Raiders and their owner, Mark Davis, related to issues in the workplace. The allegations were made by Dan Ventrelle, who said he was fired Friday by Davis as team president. Ventrelle told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that “multiple written complaints from employees that Mark created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern.” The Raiders did not respond to a request for comment … The New York Jets signed cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner to a fully guaranteed four-year deal worth $38.7 million, the first of the team’s seven draft picks to get under contract … Spyros Chakas had 14 kills and 16½ points and Hawaii swept Long Beach State, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20, to win its second straight NCAA men’s volleyball title … Kell Brook, the 36-year-old Briton who was world welterweight champion from 2014-17, told a British newspaper he is retiring. “It’s over for me. I’ll never box again.” His last fight, therefore, was his win over longtime rival Amir Khan in a grudge match in February.

