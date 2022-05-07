Sure, the stars came through, but Derek Forbort was the unsung hero of the Bruins’ Game 3 win over the Hurricanes

They played up to their collective bonafides in Game 3, but the Bruins didn’t make it a 2-1 series on the strength of that reunited top line alone. Yes, they were all over the scoresheet Friday night, but the Bruins’ 4-2 victory was about more than stars shining.

If the Bruins were favored by any betting outlets to win this series — and given the way they played the Hurricanes during the regular season, that’s doubtful — it would have been because of their star power. By reputation, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are the three best players in this matchup.

It was Derek Forbort hobbling off the ice after blocking shots. It was Curtis Lazar steamrolling defensemen on the forecheck. It was Jake DeBrusk sprawling to keep a puck out on the PK. It was the kind of all-in, all-out effort that was missing in Raleigh, N.C., and will be needed at least three more times for the Bruins to advance.

Exhibit 1A: Forbort.

The 30-year-old from Duluth, Minn., who signed here to be a shot-blocking, penalty-killing third defenseman, has been as advertised this season. He was worth every penny of his three-year, $9 million contract Friday, stuffing a game-high nine shots.

The Bruins needed Forbort’s best in light of the loss of star defender Hampus Lindholm to a thunderclap of a hit from Andrei Svechnikov in Game 2. The other two left-shot defensemen in the lineup, Matt Grzelcyk and Mike Reilly, are not known as penalty killers. With Lindholm out, it was up to Forbort to pull more than his weight on the shorthanded unit.

He came up with six blocks on the PK, taking a few Svechnikov howitzers off his feet (anyone who has played defense, even in a recreational league, knows how painful that can be). Forbort also recorded a block when the Hurricanes had an extra attacker in the final minute. Offering a heaping helping of relief to rookie netminder Jeremy Swayman (first playoff start), Forbort logged 23:07, one second more than Charlie McAvoy, including 6:46 on the PK.

“He’s a popular guy,” Cassidy said. “He’s very quiet. Doesn’t say much. Talks about him and his dog. The simple life. He’s got personality when you get to know him. Guys root for guys like that.”

Goalies do, especially.

The Bruins did the little things, winger Jake DeBrusk sprawling to help goalie Jeremy Swayman in the second period. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“I love that guy,” said Swayman, who will get the call again for Game 4. “Yeah, he’s the man.”

Lazar, moved to center, was a menace on the forecheck, toppling several Hurricanes (game-high six hits in 15:38). He showed his wheels on a breakaway and drew two penalties. The Bruins got some rough-and-tumble minutes from gritty Walpole product Chris Wagner, inserted into the lineup after a year in Providence and one appearance in Game 82.

“Those are the guys that make a difference in these type of games,” Cassidy said. “You need your scorers to score, and your muckers and checkers to be physical and block shots. That’s what makes a well-run machine.”

The first half of that equation, the firepower, showed up for the first time this series. If it’s here to stay, the Hurricanes may not like their odds.

Bergeron, arguably the Bruins’ best player in Games 1 and 2 despite a tough matchup against Jordan Staal, looked even better when freed from the Carolina captain. Marchand was dancing with the puck, notching a goal and two assists. The Taylor Hall-to-Pastrnak-to Hall goal on the power play made it 4-1, and brought the house down. Pastrnak nearly scored on a signature one-timer, ripping it off the crossbar, but he did fire home a wrister from his office in the left circle.

After a sluggish finish to the regular season that saw Marchand go 11 games without a goal and Pastrnak miss nearly three weeks with a core injury, what a welcome sight.

“We knew that was coming. They’ve been bringing it all year. They were going to show up at the big times,” Swayman said. “You know it’s going to break through. I think they’re just getting started.”

They won the special teams battle for the first time this series by going 2 for 5 on the power play, and stuffing the Hurricanes on five penalty kills. The Bruins erased the Hurricanes’ first-period lead on a shorthanded goal, earning their first lead against Carolina since their 2020 playoff series when Marchand picked off a rimmed puck and banged home a Bergeron rebound.

After the 0-for-39 disaster on the power play down the stretch, and a 1-for-8 start in Carolina, 2 for 5 must have felt like stepping outside during the first 70-degree day of spring.

“Our power play caught up to our penalty kill tonight,” Cassidy said.

The little things, the focus — all very apparent in Game 3. With some four minutes remaining and Carolina hunting for a goal, Marchand took a hit as he dropped it backhand to Pastrnak for a clear.

“It had been a little while since I felt that into a game,” Marchand said. “The importance of the situation we were in, it hit us all.”

They matched the Hurricanes’ desperation, Marchand noted, and will need to be even better on Sunday. He expected Carolina will be. You can bet on it.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.