Westford Academy pitching staff well armed for success in Division 1

“We’ve got guys who throw strikes with good velocity and they also mix in their offspeed,” the Westford Academy baseball coach said. “You put that combination together and it puts a smile on a coach’s face.”

Mike Parent scans his pitching staff’s statistics at the halfway point of the season.

The Ghosts did not allow a run until the sixth inning of the sixth game of the season. Overall, the unit has posted six shutouts and is yielding 1.10 runs per game, fueling a 10-0 start and the No. 4 ranking in this week’s Globe Top 20.

“We obviously have great depth, but the biggest thing is we’re throwing strikes,” senior righthander Carson Cormier said. “It’s a really good group of raw talent and we all work well together.”

Catcher Cole Kirby sees a staff that loves to compete and overwhelms hitters with versatility. The Ghosts throw a variety of looks at the opposition, starting with the 6-foot-5-inch Cormier and junior lefthander Matt Morash, power pitchers with fastballs in the upper 80s.

They are often piggybacked by junior lefthander Kevin Fitzgerald, who doesn’t throw as hard but baffles hitters with changeups, sliders, and curveballs.

“We have pitchers for every type of situation,” said Kirby, a senior. “The combination of brute strength and nasty stuff is what really separates us. I think it’s impossible to hit when you go from someone like Carson to Kevin.”

Westford’s six-man rotation is rounded out by sophomores Nic Bonica and Jake Cullen, and senior Griffin Eddy.

Fifth-ranked Westford Academy has been charged by pitchers (from left) Nic Bonica, Jake Cullen, Kevin Fitzgerald, and Carson Cormier, catcher Cole Kirby, and pitchers Griffin Eddy and Matt Morash. Laurie Swope

Bonica is a pure pitcher with pinpoint accuracy and a four-pitch mix, while Cullen and Eddy bring multisport backgrounds to the mound.

Cullen was the starting quarterback last fall, and possesses a cannon of an arm. Eddy, the Dual County League MVP in basketball, is a late-inning reliever with a powerful fastball.

“All six of them have a team-first mentality,” Parent said. “They are all able to close and start games, which allows us a lot of flexibility. They’re a close group, they hang out after practice, at spaghetti dinners, and they just like the game of baseball.”

Cormier wasn’t sure who would step up after the Ghosts lost seven seniors from last year’s team. Through winter workouts and the first week of tryouts, he saw Bonica, Cullen, and Fitzgerald take major strides.

“I was very surprised how everyone seem very well prepared,” Cormier said. “I could tell then we had a really solid group of guys.”

Once the season started, the shutouts started piling up and confidence grew. As the elder statesman of the staff, Cormier takes pride in mentoring the underclassmen.

“I’m trying to push these guys to do well and give them any tips I can,” said Cormier, who will do a postgraduate year at Phillips Andover. “I just try to be a leader.”

Jake Cullen pitched in for Westford Academy in a victory over Cambridge as the Ghosts improved to 10-0. Laurie Swope

Westford pitchers give a lot of credit to pitching coach Dave Parent, Mike’s son, who devises a scouting report for each opponent, focusing on strengths, weaknesses, and how to attack each hitter.

It’s then up to Kirby and the staff to execute the game plan.

“It’s like school but it’s fun,” Kirby said. “When we throw a shutout it’s like getting an A-plus on the test. It’s really cool.”

The Ghosts sit atop the Dual County League Thorpe standings, but tougher tests await. A big league game against Lincoln-Sudbury is on tap Wednesday and a nonleague matchup against Lowell is set for May 16. Then, Westford will face a loaded Division 1 field in the first statewide tournament.

Mike Parent follows the adage that a team only goes as far as its pitching staff takes it.

“It’s awesome to have six guys I can trust,” Parent said. “If they continue to pitch like they have, they keep you in every game, and that’s all I can ask for.”

Westford Academy's James McDermott (14) and Damien DiGiovine celebrate a big play during their win over Cambridge. Laurie Swope

Extra bases

▪ There were four undefeated teams remaining in the state heading into Saturday. Westford Academy (10-0) in D1, Austin Prep (12-0) and East Boston (11-0) in D3, and Shawsheen (11-0) in D4.

▪ Two schools recorded combined no-hitters this past week. Newton South got one from Boston College-bound junior Connor Murphy and senior lefthander Charlie Morris in a 10-0 win over Waltham on Thursday. On Monday, Holliston’s Teddy Peters struck out four in five innings before Albert Savino came in to close out the final two in a 1-0 victory over Bellingham.

▪The final score may have been a loss for Acton-Boxborough on Thursday, but the team came out a winner after raising more than $2,000 for cancer research despite falling, 5-4, to Bedford. A-B partnered with Hope At Bat, a joint venture between Major League Baseball and the American Cancer Society.

▪ Whitman-Hanson coach Pat Cronin enters the coming week two wins shy of 500 for his career. He has coached high school baseball at various levels for 50 years . . . Scituate won Thursday with a walkoff bunt single in the 10th . . . Winchester junior Tommy Lampert blasted a walkoff two-run homer in the ninth to beat Belmont, 7-5, on Thursday . . . Abington’s Aidan O’Donnell followed up on his April 26 no-hitter by throwing a shutout in a 2-0 win over Mashpee on Thursday. In between he pitched in relief, entering with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the seventh as Abington clung to a 5-1 lead against Hull. O’Donnell got out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts . . . Arlington Catholic senior infielder Chris Klein committed to Assumption this past week . . . In Central Mass., Hudson senior Brady Stuart twirled a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk in a 6-0 win over Nashoba, and Oakmont sophomore Caleb Allen threw a nine-strikeout, one-walk, no-hitter in a 1-0 loss to Leominster on Monday.

Games to watch

Monday, St. Mary’s at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m. — Can the 15th-ranked Spartans avenge an 8-1 loss against the top-ranked and undefeated Cougars in a Catholic Central matchup?

Monday, Braintree at Milton, 3:45 p.m. — No. 2 Milton looks to stay in the driver’s seat in the Bay State Conference’s Herget Division against the ninth-ranked Wamps.

Monday, BC High at Catholic Memorial, 4 p.m. — The top two teams in the Catholic Conference face off when the eighth-ranked Eagles visit the sixth-ranked Knights.

Wednesday, Westford at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4 p.m. — The fourth-ranked Ghosts enter the week undefeated and will face one of their toughest Dual County League tests when they visit the Warriors, who have won five of six behind a powerful offense.

Wednesday, Taunton at Franklin, 7 p.m. — A pair of one-loss Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division rivals face off in a top-10 matchup with a division crown likely hanging in the balance.

Friday, Milton at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m. — Two of the top five teams in the Division 2 power ratings, and among the top 15 in the Globe Top 20, do battle in Lynn.

Friday, Lowell at North Andover, 5:15 p.m. — This Merrimack Valley showdown features a Lowell team riding high off a recent win over Central Catholic against a North Andover squad that has won six of its last seven.

Correspondent Brendan Kurie contributed to this report.