With its 34th straight victory, top-ranked Needham boys’ volleyball extends set win streak to 102

Then the top-ranked Rockets claimed set No. 101, a riveting 26-24 comeback, and No. 102 , a 25-11 clincher for the 3-0 victory, the program’s 34th straight win.

But there was still work to do.

With its 25-19 victory first-set victory at perennial power Westfield Saturday night, the Needham boys’ volleyball team won its 100th consecutive set, an impressive run that began May 6, 2021 in a sweep of Braintree.

“We just try to win every match,” Needham coach Dave Powell said. “If it takes us three sets, if it takes us five sets, it is what it is. We don’t even acknowledge (the set streak).”

After reaching the 100 milestone in the first set, the Rockets (12-0) nearly lost the streak altogether right after — trailing 23-22 late before a closing 4-1 win.

Powell credited setter Raymond Weng (30 assists, 4 kills, 3 digs) with helping the Rockets through that stretch, likening him to a quarterback scrambling for a first down when the play falls apart.

“Tonight, we had some broken plays in the middle of rallies and tough passes, some tough situations at the net and (Weng) just made plays,” Powell said. “He was fantastic tonight.”

Weng’s three aces tied the team’s game high with Nolan Leary (6 kills, 1 dig), and Ben Putnam had a team-high 10 kills.

The Rockets recovered in the third set with the decisive 25-11 win.

“We’re going to drop a set at some point,” said Powell. “Stuff happens, it’s volleyball. It’s high school kids. They’re pretty good at just focusing on the task at hand. That’s what we try to teach them.”

Joseph Pohoryles can be reached at joseph.pohoryles@globe.com.