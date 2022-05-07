Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian mothers and children in Romania

Biden visited Scoala Gimnaziala Uruguay, a public school in the country’s capital that has taken in Ukrainian students. She and Carmen Iohannis, the Romanian first lady and a fellow teacher, spoke to children who were practicing lesson plans in English, including a student who picked up the language on YouTube. They also heard from educators, some of them refugees themselves, who spoke emphatically of the journey they had taken.

BUCHAREST, Romania — First lady Jill Biden met with Ukrainian refugees in Romania Saturday, listening to harrowing stories from women who fled Russian bombs and visiting with children as young as 5 who told her that their only wish was to return home.

“I crossed the border with my 3-year-old son, and everything I was thinking about was how to save my child from a city that was bombed,” Anastasia Konovalova, a Ukrainian refugee teaching at the school, told the first lady. “Thank God the Romanian people were here. I think even the Romanians didn’t expect that they could be so wonderful, because you don’t expect that from people.”

The first lady looked touched. “We stand with you,” Biden said. “I hope you know that.”

In another classroom, Biden guided a 7-year-old girl named Mila over to a group of American journalists who had traveled to Romania with the first lady and asked if they wanted to hear her message. The girl, who school officials said was from Kyiv, held up a paper cutout of a hand that was colored blue and yellow — like her country’s flag.

“I want to return to my father,” she said through a translator.

The Ukrainian students are among the more than 2.5 million children who have been displaced since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February, according to figures shared by the United Nations. About 30,000 child refugees from Ukraine are in Romania now.

Romania has taken in some 850,000 of the more than 5 million Ukrainian refugees who have left the country because of the invasion. Biden was there as part of a four-day tour of Eastern Europe meant to show the Biden administration’s increasing support for Ukraine and to highlight work by the United States and other organizations to help refugees in Europe.

The first lady plans to travel Sunday to a border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, near Ukraine’s western border.

The Biden administration is under pressure to accept more Ukrainians within U.S. borders. In April, President Joe Biden said the United States would accept up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. The United States is not considering airlifting Ukrainians into the country as it did during the military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The first lady visited the U.S. embassy in Bucharest earlier Saturday, meeting with humanitarians who briefed her on their efforts to assist Ukrainians. Pablo Zapata, a representative of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, told her that 7,000 Ukrainians arrive in Romania each day.

In the meeting, Biden, a college English professor, focused on mental health resources for children and training for teachers. Officials told her that they were searching for ways to better equip educators to support children who had been traumatized.

“We do not believe that clustering or segregating them or offering only online Ukrainian education will be enough,” Madalina Turza, an adviser with the Romanian prime minister’s office, told her. “We are doing our best with our other partners.”

Advertisement

Amid fears that Russian forces will escalate their assault on Ukraine before Victory Day, an annual holiday marking the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany, Biden said she worried that the refugee crisis is nowhere near its end.

“It’s amazing. It’s solidarity here in Romania that you’re all working together,” Biden said. “I think this is really, unfortunately, just the beginning. Just the beginning.”