SNL addresses Roe v. Wade as Benedict Cumberbatch hosts

Set in the medieval past, Kate McKinnon made an appearance in the skit as a witch who can see the future and said “worry not, dear girl, these barbaric laws will someday be overturned by something called progress — and then, about 50 years after the progress, they’ll be like, ‘Maybe we should undo the progress.’”

The host was Benedict Cumberbatch, known for playing the lead role in the “Sherlock Holmes” TV show. The English actor has a new film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opening, a sequel to the 2016 Marvel hit.

Advertisement

In his monologue, Cumberbatch gave a shout-out to his mom. He reminisced about his mother sending him letters at boarding school and the nicknames they have for each other.

He then said “hey, mum. It’s me, your son—little Benedict,” he said. “Thank you for always being there for me.”

In a Mother’s Day skit, comedian Aidy Bryant plays a mom who receives gifts from her family — but not the typical ones. As she opens each gift she becomes a bit more confused about the underlying message her family is trying to convey.

The musical guest of the night was Arcade Fire, an indie rock band who gave an elaborate performance.

Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.