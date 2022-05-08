Provincetown International Film Festival announces Jenny Slate and Bowen Yang are part of 2022 lineup

In addition to the awards, the festival features more than 80 narrative, documentary, and short films over the course of five days, June 15-19. Specific showtimes have yet to be announced, but the festival will open with Australian filmmaker Sophie Hyde’s 2022 film “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” according to a press release.

“We hope that people join us again,” said the festival’s artistic director, Lisa Viola, who’s been with the event since its inception. “We really pride ourselves in making it a festival for everyone, where everyone is welcome.”

The Provincetown International Film Festival announced its lineup of films and honorees Thursday for its 24th installment this June. The annual Cape Cod festival, founded in 1999, will present its Filmmaker on the Edge award to Italian director, producer, and screenwriter Luca Guadagnino, and its Next Wave award to actors/writers Jenny Slate and Bowen Yang.

The festival will also feature a 4K screening of filmmaker John Waters’s “Pink Flamingos” to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary, Viola said. Waters, who serves as the festival’s resident artist, will host a Q&A following the showing.

Waters will also appear in conversation with Guadagnino on June 19, according to a press release.

“We are over-the-moon excited that [Guadagnino] will be joining us in Provincetown for a conversation,” Viola said. “John brings out the best in everyone. He digs into their career.”

Viola called the Filmmaker on the Edge honor the “premier award” for the Provincetown International Film Festival, which the festival has given out every year since it began. In recent years, the event added the Next Wave award for “someone who we find embodies independent spirit,” Viola said.

Actor/writer Jenny Slate will be honored with festival's Next Wave Award. Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW

Unlike in previous years, the 2022 Next Wave award will be going to two people: Slate and Yang. The award will be presented at a ceremony in Provincetown on June 16, according to a press release. Milton native Slate’s 2021 film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” and Yang’s 2022 film “Fire Island” will both be screened during the festival, Viola added.

This year marks the festival’s return from virtual programming after two years of hybrid festivals.

Tickets for the Provincetown International Film Festival will go on sale for Provincetown Film Society members on May 20, and for the general public on May 27. Tickets will be available at provincetownfilm.org.

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.