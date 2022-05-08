Seaport to host an open-air market for four weekends this summer

For four weekends this summer, you can head to Seaport for a shopping spree, a bite to eat, and fun for the whole family.
The open-air Seaport Summer Market, a follow-up to the Snowport holiday market, will be host to more than 60 vendors on the weekends of May 13-15, June 10-12, July 8-10, and August 5-7. Visitors can browse trinkets from The Science Boutique, engraved decor from GAF Home, apparel and accessories from Amisha Design, candles from the House of Art and Craft, prints from Melsy’s Illustrations, and more.
The summer market, done in partnership with retail market platform The Makers Show, will feature several of the vendors that participated in the Snowport holiday market. The vendor lineup will depend on the weekend, and vendor applications are still open for the June, July, and August dates. More information can be found at seaportsummermarket.com.
“Following the Holiday Market at Snowport, we knew we had to create a summer edition,” said Emily Soukas, the associate director of community and partnerships at WS Development Seaport. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with The Makers Show, creating another seasonal market that supports so many incredible local businesses.”
After visitors have worked up an appetite shopping, they can chow down at the al fresco dining area, with eateries like North East of the Border, Jaju Pierogi, and Naughty Waffle slinging grub.
For the little ones, there will be an outpost from the nearby Boston Children’s Museum for the June, July, and August weekends. The pop-up, an extension of the “Dinos in Space” exhibit that will open at the museum in early summer, will feature installations, murals, and displays that (as the name would suggest) blend the jurassic with the cosmos.
The market will run from 11 a.m-8 p.m. for each of the four weekends, and will be located at 85 Northern Ave., adjacent to the Cisco Brewers beer garden.
