Seaport to host an open-air market for four weekends this summer

For four weekends this summer, you can head to Seaport for a shopping spree, a bite to eat, and fun for the whole family.

The open-air Seaport Summer Market, a follow-up to the Snowport holiday market, will be host to more than 60 vendors on the weekends of May 13-15, June 10-12, July 8-10, and August 5-7. Visitors can browse trinkets from The Science Boutique, engraved decor from GAF Home, apparel and accessories from Amisha Design, candles from the House of Art and Craft, prints from Melsy’s Illustrations, and more.

The summer market, done in partnership with retail market platform The Makers Show, will feature several of the vendors that participated in the Snowport holiday market. The vendor lineup will depend on the weekend, and vendor applications are still open for the June, July, and August dates. More information can be found at seaportsummermarket.com.