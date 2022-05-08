Annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace hits the streets again after two years of virtual events

A gunman fired at Steven and some friends after mistaking one for a rival gang member as they walked home from a pickup basketball game. One bullet struck Steven in the head. The 13-year-old died steps from his Dorchester home. The man who pulled the trigger was killed himself in an unrelated shooting 10 days later.

“Each year is different, and for some reason, this year is heavier,” Odom said.

Fifteen years later, Kim Odom still feels the same pain, loss, and grief she felt in October 2007 when she learned her youngest son, Steven, had been shot to death.

Such grief drew Odom and hundreds of survivors and allies Sunday morning to the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace, a 26-year-old march in support of homicide victims. After two years of virtual events due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute held a hybrid event, including a 7.7-mile march and virtual programming of speeches from survivors, community leaders, and elected officials.

“It’s beautiful to see how people have come out to honor the lives of our loved ones and to tell our community, ‘This matters,’” Odom said. “[Gun violence] is a public health crisis.”

Chaplain Clementina Chéry, the institute’s founder and CEO, first organized the peace march in 1996 after her 15-year-old son, Louis D. Brown, was killed when he was caught in crossfire on his way to a Teens Against Gang Violence event just before Christmas in 1993.

“This is bittersweet for all of us,” Chéry told a crowd at Sunday’s event. “Yet, we’re still here.”

In addition to showing solidarity for survivors of homicide victims, the annual walk fund-raises to help the institute hire more staff, organize trainings, and provide financial support to those in need. This year, the institute had raised more than $426,000 as of Mother’s Day afternoon, according to the event’s official website. The Globe was among the sponsors of the event.

Women linked arms and bowed their heads to pray as an invocation was given before the start of the Mother's Day Walk for Peace on Sunday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The event brought many tears, but also smiles, laughter, and hugs as survivors recalled their fondest memories of deceased loved ones. Patricia Wornum of Brockton chuckled as she described how her cousin Aaron went out of his way to take her to see a Hulk movie because he knew how much it meant to her. Aaron was fatally shot in 2011 by a close friend, Patricia said.

“He was like a big, fluffy teddy bear,” Patricia recalled. “He was that person that you could go to and be comforted by.”

Sunday’s walk took participants through the heart of Boston’s Black and brown neighborhoods, which are often affected by the violence, from Town Field and Doherty-Gibson Playground in Fields Corner to Madison Park Technical Vocational High School in Roxbury. As walkers completed the route, reminders of the violence that took the lives of those close to them dotted their path.

People took part in the Mother's Day Walk for Peace which returned to an in-person format for the first time since COVID. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Delois Brown, 73, was shot and killed while sitting on her porch last spring on nearby Olney Street. Dozens of buttons commemorating the loss of Boston residents covered one banner posted along the trail.

As Jonathan Landman and Joan Balaban of Newton marched down Bowdoin Street, they noted how the number of participants has grown from the small group of supporters they first joined several years ago. Their canine companions, a frisky 2-year-old black Labrador named Rae and a 3-year-old golden retriever named Tulip, “walked for peace, too.”

“It’s both fabulous and horrible that it’s gotten bigger,” Balaban said.

The cacophonous horns of passing cars, the waves of passersby, and the energy from snack bars fueled the marchers as they completed the miles-long journey.

The Mother’s Day march also attracted several public officials, including US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Attorney General Maura Healey, and Mayor Michelle Wu.

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley addressed the crowd before the start of the Mother's Day Walk for Peace on Sunday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In a speech before the walk, Pressley said policy failures have robbed survivors of their loved ones.

“Policy is my love language,” Pressley told the crowd. “If we can legislate hurt and harm, we can legislate healing, justice, and equity.”

To combat the violence that’s impacted so many Bostonians, Wu said her administration will focus on funding and supporting the longstanding grassroots organizations, like the institute and Mothers for Justice and Equality, that have assisted survivors for decades.

“We can only do this work if we support the work that’s already been happening,” Wu said. “As we think about how we can recover from this pandemic, it’s important we change systems so this work is better funded, resourced, and highlighted.”

District 4 Councilor Brian Worrell greeted participants as they trekked through Upham’s Corner.

He said it’s crucial to walk for “urgency, investments, and peace and love” in all parts of Boston.

Worrell said he recognized the mix of feelings that came with the annual march but remained hopeful.

"One day, we'll get there," he said.





