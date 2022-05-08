Brockton man arrested following road rage incident in Brookline

A Brockton man was arrested following an alleged road rage incident Friday in Brookline, where he is accused of pulling out a gun and displaying it to another vehicle that had three women and two young children inside, the Brookline Police Department said in a statement on Facebook Sunday night.
Police said the confrontation happened about 9:25 p.m. on Beacon Street near Englewood Avenue. The children in the car were both under the age of 2, the statement said.
Police determined the vehicle was registered to a Brockton resident and requested departments in the area to be on the lookout, the statement said.
About 2:40 a.m., Boston police alerted the Brookline department that it had officers trailing the suspected vehicle near Harrison Avenue in Boston, the statement said. Brookline officers responded and took the man, a 38-year-old Brockton resident whose name was not released, into custody, the statement said.
Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, which had been towed to Brookline police headquarters, and found a police baton, a pellet gun, and a loaded firearm, the statement said.
The man is set to be arraigned Monday in Brookline District Court on charges including three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a large-capacity firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, the statement said.
