Brockton man arrested following road rage incident in Brookline

A Brockton man was arrested following an alleged road rage incident Friday in Brookline, where he is accused of pulling out a gun and displaying it to another vehicle that had three women and two young children inside, the Brookline Police Department said in a statement on Facebook Sunday night.

Police said the confrontation happened about 9:25 p.m. on Beacon Street near Englewood Avenue. The children in the car were both under the age of 2, the statement said.

Police determined the vehicle was registered to a Brockton resident and requested departments in the area to be on the lookout, the statement said.