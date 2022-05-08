Kealan loves to smile when happy

Kealan is a curious 8-year-old boy who loves to smile when he is happy. Kealan also loves music and lights up when he hears his favorite songs.

Kealan is on the Autism spectrum and is currently in preschool. Kealan can say a few words, but mainly uses noises and movement to make his needs known.

Kealan has a G-tube for feeding and has made tremendous progress with gaining weight. Kealan can only see a distance of about 4 feet without his glasses.

Legally freed for adoption, Kealan’s social worker is looking to place him with a family that is able to meet his needs and help him thrive. A family would need to be able to keep up with Kealan’s many medical and developmental appointments and help advocate for him in school.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.