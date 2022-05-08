Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor-trailer on Mass. turnpike in Palmer

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer on the eastbound side of I-90 in Palmer, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The crash occurred around 3:35 a.m. Sunday and a preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was walking in the left travel lane when the tractor-trailer driver pulled over in the breakdown lane, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail.
The pedestrian, who was not identified, sustained “obvious fatal injuries” and was declared dead at the scene, Procopio said.
The tractor-trailer driver, a 32-year-old man, was not injured and is currently facing no charges, he said.
State Police and local police are trying to determine why the pedestrian was walking on the highway and determine whether any charges are warranted.
