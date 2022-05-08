Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor-trailer on Mass. turnpike in Palmer

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer on the eastbound side of I-90 in Palmer, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash occurred around 3:35 a.m. Sunday and a preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was walking in the left travel lane when the tractor-trailer driver pulled over in the breakdown lane, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, sustained “obvious fatal injuries” and was declared dead at the scene, Procopio said.