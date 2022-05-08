Service suspended on Blue Line, Rockport commuter rail, for construction projects

“Riders should allow for extra commuting time and expect some delays in shuttle bus service,” the statement said. “The MBTA apologizes in advance for these delays and appreciates the patience of its riders as work on the Blue Line is completed.”

Service along the Blue Line has been partially suspended since April 26 to allow for Harbor Tunnel repairs. Stations from downtown to East Boston will remain closed while workers complete scheduled and additional work, the MBTA said in a statement. Alternate shuttle bus and ferry services will be provided, and schedules are available at mbta.com/harbortunnel .

Blue Line service between Airport and Bowdoin stations will remain suspended and commuter rail service on the Rockport Line will be altered until Friday because of construction work, the MBTA said Sunday.

A service suspension from Wonderland to Orient Heights stations along the Blue line had previously been scheduled for May 12 to May 29 to allow for work on the Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge, the MBTA said. That suspension will be rescheduled.

The MBTA will also begin construction work to improve signals, tracks, and bridges along the Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line, the MBTA said on its website.

Service alternatives along the Rockport commuter rail line will begin Monday and continue until Friday, the statement said. Shuttle buses will operate from Rockport Line stations to Beverly station for continued service to Boston at North Station through Friday.

Shuttle buses will operate from Rockport Line stations to Orient Heights station for connections to the Blue Line from May 14 to May 22, the statement said. Chelsea station customers can use the Silver Line 3.

Trains will operate from Rockport Line stations to Beverly station, with shuttle buses operating from Beverly to Orient Heights stations for connections to the Blue Line from May 23 to June 5, the statement said.

“Customers should note that the Gloucester Drawbridge opens on May 23,” the statement said.

Trains will operate from Rockport Line stations to Salem stations, with shuttle buses operating from Salem to Orient Heights stations for connections to the Blue Line the weekend of June 11 to 12, the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.