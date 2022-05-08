Two killed after being struck by Amtrak train from Boston in southern Maine

Two people were struck and killed by an Amtrak train from Boston in southern Maine on Sunday, police said.

The incident was reported about 11 a.m. on a stretch of track about 1,000 feet from the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford, Maine, a police dispatcher said, reading from a statement attributed to Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk.

The train, which was heading north from Boston to Brunswick, Maine, had 81 people on board, police said. The names of the victims were not released.