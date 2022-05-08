Two killed after being struck by Amtrak train from Boston in southern Maine

Two people were struck and killed by an Amtrak train from Boston in southern Maine on Sunday, police said.
The incident was reported about 11 a.m. on a stretch of track about 1,000 feet from the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford, Maine, a police dispatcher said, reading from a statement attributed to Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk.
The train, which was heading north from Boston to Brunswick, Maine, had 81 people on board, police said. The names of the victims were not released.
Amtrak said the individuals were “trespassing on the track” when they “came into contact” with Train 691, according to a statement from the company.
The statement said no injuries were reported among passengers or members of the crew.
“Amtrak is working with the Biddeford Police Department to investigate the incident,” the statement said.
At 11:22 a.m., Amtrak said on Twitter that Train 691, a northbound train, was stopped “due to a trespasser incident.” About three hours later, Amtrak tweeted that Train 691 was “back on the move” and running about three hours behind schedule.
