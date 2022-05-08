Pair data-protection laws with universal opt-out mechanism

We agree with author Jeff Kosseff that data protection laws are needed (“Shouldn’t we all just use our real names online?,” Ideas, April 24). Our discussions with legislators leave us similarly skeptical that a national privacy law, such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, will happen in the United States.

The proposed Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, named after Judge Esther Salas’s son, would protect federal judges. Daniel was slain by a litigant who found the judge’s personal information online. It is hard to imagine anyone voting against it, but why would Congress protect only a small proportion of citizens? What about victims of domestic violence, teachers, health care workers, our children, ourselves?