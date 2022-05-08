Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy enters COVID protocol ahead of Game 4 against Hurricanes

As the Bruins were hitting the ice for their Game 4 warm-up Sunday, the club sent out a press release that top defenseman Charlie McAvoy was not available because he entered the NHL’s COVID protocol.

After the All-Star break, the NHL and NHLPA agreed to stop testing asymptomatic players and staff members. They are now tested if they are showing signs of illness.

McAvoy, a Norris Trophy candidate as best defenseman, was leading the Bruins in ice time (25:15) and hits (14) this postseason. He put up career highs in goals (10), assists (46), and points (56) in 78 games during the regular season.