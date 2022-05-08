Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy enters COVID protocol ahead of Game 4 against Hurricanes

As the Bruins were hitting the ice for their Game 4 warm-up Sunday, the club sent out a press release that top defenseman Charlie McAvoy was not available because he entered the NHL’s COVID protocol.
After the All-Star break, the NHL and NHLPA agreed to stop testing asymptomatic players and staff members. They are now tested if they are showing signs of illness.
McAvoy, a Norris Trophy candidate as best defenseman, was leading the Bruins in ice time (25:15) and hits (14) this postseason. He put up career highs in goals (10), assists (46), and points (56) in 78 games during the regular season.
In the absence of McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm (upper body), the Bruins’ defense pairs looked like this to start Game 4:
Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton
Mike Reilly — Josh Brown
Coach Bruce Cassidy provided some good news on Lindholm, who missed his second game after taking a thunderous hit from Andrei Svechnikov in Game 2. Lindholm has been working out and may have skated on his own before the game, Cassidy said. The coach did not rule him out for Game 5 on Tuesday.
“Definitely a possibility,” Cassidy said.
Brown, acquired from Ottawa at the trade deadline, has played in six games with the Bruins. The 6-foot-5, 222-pound backliner’s only playoff experience came in 2020, when he played two games for Florida.
