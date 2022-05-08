Bruins strike three times in the third period to even up series with Hurricanes in Game 4

The Bruins protected home ice with back-to-back wins at home, evening their first round series as it swings back to Raleigh for Game 5 on Tuesday.

After outlasting the Carolina Hurricanes on the way to a 5-2 win in Game 4 on Monday at TD Garden, they’ve now made it one.

Even after falling in a two-games-to-none- hole, the Bruins expected a long series.

Already short-handed on the blue line with Hampus Lindholm out for the second straight game due to an upper body injury, the Bruins were also without Charlie McAvoy, who entered the NHL’s COVID protocol before the game.

The Bruins opened the third with the 5-on-3, and Brad Marchand cashed in with goal from the high slot that gave them a 3-2 lead.

It was Marchand’s second goal of the series and the Bruins’ fourth power play goal of the series. Marchand finished the game with a goal and two assists.

After Brett Pesce gave the Hurricanes an early lead at the 14:06 mark in the first, Patrice Bergeron quickly evened the score with his third goal of the series.

Jordan Staal put Carolina back on top with a goal 33 seconds into the second period. But Jake DeBrusk eventually answered with a power-play goal at the 18:44 mark.

Once Marchand’s goal pulled the Bruins ahead, David Pastrnak’s goal at 5:41 in the third cushioned the lead.

The Bruins have only climbed out of a 2-0 lead in a best of seven series twice in 28 chances. Both were during the 2011 Stanley Cup run.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.