In the face of adversity, the Bruins kept their composure, and other observations from Game 4

Charlie McAvoy, a late scratch because of COVID protocol, might also sit for Game 5. Hampus Lindholm skated on his own Sunday morning, but his availability remains unknown after he was rocked by an Andrei Svechnikov hit in Game 2. The Bruins were playing their seventh and eighth defensemen. But they had their No. 1 line.

• A lesser group of Bruins might have lost their composure. It was Game 4 and not only were they down, 2-1 in the series, they were missing their top two defensemen.

Instant analysis of the Bruins’ 5-2 victory over the Hurricanes in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday:

Brad Marchand, shining in what coach Bruce Cassidy called “bright lights time,” produced a five-point game (2-3–5), and Patrice Bergeron (1-2–3) and David Pastrnak (1-1–2) stepped up and carried the Bruins to Raleigh with the series tied, 2-2.

• The pressure was on, at a critical point in the series, and it was the Hurricanes who lost their cool. The Bruins worked them over on special teams. Carolina went 0 for 5 on the power play and put Boston on the power play nine times, including 2:31 of two-man advantage time, and it proved to be some of the difference.

Power-play goals by Marchand (late second period) and Pastrnak (early third) flipped the game into Boston’s favor, and by the end, hotheaded Carolina defenseman Tony DeAngelo was whipping his stick at Marchand as the latter was scoring an empty-netter.

• Breakouts weren’t as smooth and the in-zone defense was a little hairier without Charlie McAvoy, but the compromised Boston back line held its own without No. 73. The Bruins allowed 16 shots and two goals through two periods, newcomer Josh Brown a victim on both.

Brown, entering the lineup in the absence of McAvoy (COVID protocol) and Hampus Lindholm (upper body injury), was playing in his third career playoff game. He was chasing big hits early, and his desire for a big pop cost his team. On Carolina’s first goal, with 5:54 left in the first, he went after Jordan Staal in the corner during a Hurricanes rush. His teammates couldn’t pick up a trailing Brett Pesce, who beat Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman through traffic.

On the second goal, Brown was waving at air as Nino Niederreiter found Staal from behind the net. It was one of multiple breakdowns in the zone on that shift, but a healthy and active McAvoy might have denied that pass.

• The Bruins did have success breaking out with quick passes, stretching the Hurricanes at times. Brandon Carlo looked confident, and nearly had two assists in the first period with backdoor passes that were offline. The Bruins got a good start from Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton, both elevated to top-four duty. They held their composure and supported each other.

• The Bruins’ acting No. 1 defenseman, Matt Grzelcyk, assumed McAvoy’s duties on the power play. The unit couldn’t make the visitors pay for their mistakes, including 1:23 of a 5 on 3 that went nowhere. The Bruins were staring at a glaring 0 for 5 on the power play through 40 minutes when Jake DeBrusk broke through.

DeBrusk, who continues to battle his way through the heavy traffic of postseason hockey, jammed home a rebound that Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta couldn’t find, making it a 2-2 game with 1:26 left in the second.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour challenged for goaltender interference, possibly believing the B’s man-advantage wasn’t going to make it hurt.

• When Sebastian Aho bloodied Patrice Bergeron with a high stick with 25 seconds left in the second, Boston entered the third with another 5 on 3.

Marchand celebrated a snapshot goal with one second left in the delay of game penalty, leaving Boston with 2:53 on Aho’s double-minor.

— After Pesce struck early, Bruins battled back to tie it, 1-1, on a trademark effort from the reunited Marchand-Bergeron-David Pastrnak top line. The Hurricanes iced the puck, Bergeron’s unit won the offensive-zone draw, and Pastrnak put a quick shot on net. Bergeron, seeing Raanta’s pads spread to the posts, collected the rebound and tucked it five-hole with 3:51 left in the first. Faceoff win, puck recovery, composure at the net – everything coach Bruce Cassidy was hoping to get from that group.





