WHITE SOX AT RED SOX | 11:35 A.M. (NBC, Peacock)

Game 29: Red Sox try to avoid sweep against White Sox on Sunday morning, Tanner Houck starts with Michael Wacha scratched

Updated May 8, 2022, 44 minutes ago
Tanner Houck will start on Sunday in place of the scratched Michael Wacha.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After blowing another ninth-inning lead on Saturday, the Red Sox will look to stave off their first sweep of the season against the White Sox on Sunday morning.

Michael Wacha was initially set to start for the Sox, but was a late scratch; Tanner Houck will throw on Mother’s Day instead. Houck will make his first start since April 21, having worked primarily out of the bullpen since; he’s 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA as a starter in 2022, but was hit hard in 2⅓ disastrous innings against the Angels on Thursday.

His counterpart has a more impressive résumé but has had a rockier start; former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel’s 8.40 ERA is largely inflated by a one-inning, 10-run shelling against Cleveland on April 20, but he’s struggled in three of his four starts this season. He allowed four runs in five innings in a loss to the Angels in his last outing.

First pitch is at 11:35 a.m. as part of NBC and Peacock’s Sunday morning offerings this year.

Lineups

WHITE SOX (13-13): Garcia RF, Robert CF, Abreu DH, Grandal 1B, Sheets LF, Burger 3B, Mcguire C, Harrison 2B, Mendick SS

Pitching: LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-3, 8.40 ERA)

RED SOX (10-18): Hernández CF, Story 2B, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Martinez DH, Vázquez C, Verdugo LF, Dalbec 1B, Arroyo RF

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (2-2, 5.14 ERA)

Time: 11:35 a.m.

TV, radio: NBC, Peacock, WEEI-FM 93.7

White Sox vs. Wacha: Abreu 3-9, Anderson 1-6, Engel 1-1, Grandal 5-17, Harrison 2-21, Pollock 5-11, Robert 2-3

Red Sox vs. Keuchel: Arroyo 0-2, Bogaerts 3-11, Bradley Jr. 2-6, Dalbec 2-2, Devers 1-2, Hernández 1-3, Martinez 3-13, Plawecki 0-2, Verdugo 0-2, Vázquez 2-5

Stat of the day: The Red Sox’ save conversion percentage this season is 36 percent, worst in all of baseball.

Notes: After Saturday’s loss, Boston is now 0-6 in extra-inning games. The White Sox had been 0-10 after trailing entering the eighth before rallying for the win ... Despite the difficulties of the bullpen, the starters have allowed two or fewer runs in 13 of the last 15 games ... Chicago is on a five-game winning streak, while the Red Sox have dropped their last four ... Houck has struggled in two career starts against the White Sox, going 0-2 while allowing six earned runs in eight innings of work.

