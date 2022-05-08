Houston shutout makes its seven-game homestand a clean sweep

Alex Bregman later padded the lead with his fifth home run as Houston finished a red-hot homestand against Seattle and Detroit 7-0. When the homestand began, they were 11-11.

“It was great, especially on this day,” said Díaz, whose shot went only 347 feet to left-center at Minute Maid Park, but made it 4-0 all the same. “There was a lot of emotion in that swing. I texted my mom, and she’s very happy. I said, ‘I did it for you,’ and I’m pretty happy about that.”

Aledmys Díaz hit a grand slam, Jake Odorizzi threw five innings of one-hit ball, and the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers, 5-0, on Sunday for a four-game sweep and their seventh straight win.

Odorizzi (3-2) allowed one hit in five innings, striking out five. The veteran righthander has allowed just one run across his last three starts after allowing 12 runs in his first three.

“What a homestand that was — 7-0, that’s pretty darn impressive,” Odorizzi said. “We’re playing some pretty good ball right now. It’s a lot easier to win when we limit the damage. When we go like this, the staff, we’re pretty hard to defeat. It’s fun to watch.”

The loss dropped the struggling Tigers to 8-19, the worst record in the American League.

Yankees split with Rangers as BC’s Michael King loses scoreless streak

Brad Miller snapped Michael King’s impressive scoreless streak with a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning that lifted the Texas Rangers over the New York Yankees, 4-2, to salvage a doubleheader split. The Yankees took the opener, 2-1, on a Gleyber Torres walk-off homer, but had just three hits in the nightcap.

King (2-1) had pitched 14⅓ consecutive innings without allowing a run before Miller smacked a 1-0 fastball out to center for a two-run lead. The Yankees righthander hadn’t given up a run since an RBI double by Toronto’s George Springer on April 11. The rare ineffective outing raised King’s ERA from 0.51 to 1.42.

Gerrit Cole allowed a run and five hits in 6⅓ innings for New York in the opener. He struck out 10, walked one. and threw a season-high 114 pitches, reaching 100.6 miles per hour. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the nightcap as New York lost for only the second time in 14 games.

Toronto squanders late lead, loses fifth in seven games

Franmil Reyes lumbered home on Óscar Mercado’s tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning and host Cleveland beat Toronto, 4-3, to take three of four from the Blue Jays.

Toronto took a 3-2 lead into the eighth, but Owen Miller’s one-out homer off Tim Mayza tied it. Mayza retired José Ramírez, but Miller drove a 2-2 pitch to the left field bleachers. Adam Cimber (4-2) relieved with two outs and allowed Reyes’ single and Andrés Giménez’s walk. Mercado, who was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the third, lined a 2-2 offering to center, and the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Reyes slid home ahead of the throw that was cut off.

Miller has hit his way into the everyday lineup with a .352 average. Cleveland has won seven of nine after losing seven in a row.

George Springer’s sacrifice fly broke a 2-all tie in the seventh. Teoscar Hernández’s bases-loaded single gave Toronto a 2-0 lead after four batters, but the Blue Jays didn’t score again until the seventh.

Blue Jays righthander Alek Manoah, who came into the game tied for the major league lead with four wins, gave up two runs and struck out three in five innings. He said he had a difficult time getting a proper grip on the baseballs, which he thought hadn’t been rubbed up properly before the game.

“They’re terrible,” he said. “I’m not going to make any excuses. The balls are the balls. I have to go pitch.”

Rays squander lead in ninth, see road streak snapped in Seattle

Abraham Toro hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, Ty France singled home the winning run in the 10th, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, to snap a six-game losing streak.

Manuel Margot hit his third home run of the series for the Rays, who had won six straight overall and eight in a row on the road.

Tampa Bay appeared headed to a four-game sweep before Toro connected off Andrew Kittredge with one out in the bottom of the ninth for his fourth home run. Kittredge was trying for a two-inning save.

In the 10th, Rays manager Kevin Cash chose to intentionally walk Adam Frazier with one out. France singled to left field off Matt Wisler (1-1), scoring automatic runner Jarred Kelenic with the winning run.

Prized prospect George Kirby, a first-round draft pick out of Elon, pitched six shutout innings in his major league debut for the Mariners, who had lost 10 of 11.

Cubs scratch Marcus Stroman with likely COVID issue

The Chicago Cubs scratched Marcus Stroman for their Sunday night game against the Dodgers, putting the righthander on the injured list without a designation. The move likely means Stroman’s absence is connected to a COVID-19-related issue. Stroman pitched seven sparkling innings in a 2-0 victory at Milwaukee last weekend. He is 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA in his first season in Chicago after finalizing a $71 million, three-year contract on Dec. 1. Justin Steele replaced Stroman, making his first appearance since April 30. The Cubs also optioned struggling first baseman Frank Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa; the 29-year-old was a bright spot for the Cubs last year, batting .342 in 56 games, but is 13 for 70 (.186) his last 19 games . . . Bryce Harper homered again off Max Scherzer and the Phillies became the first team to beat the new Mets ace since last May 30 — his 24 straight starts without a defeat spanned starts with the Nationals and Dodgers. Philadelphia’s 3-2 win, during which Harper screamed, “I love you, Mom!” into a TV camera before returning to the dugout, was the first half of a doubleheader split; the Mets won the nightcap, 6-1, when Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in five runs. Before the games, the Mets released second baseman Robinson Canó. The 39-year-old was designated for assignment a week ago and New York owes him nearly $45 million, but he can be signed elsewhere for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum this season and the $710,000 minimum in 2023 . . . In Minneapolis, Jorge Polanco delivered another key hit and the Minnesota bullpen combined for 6⅔ innings of shutout work as the Twins sent Oakland to its ninth straight loss, 4-3. The Twins have swept three of their last five series and won 14 of 17 since beginning the season 4-8. Minnesota star outfielder Byron Buxton didn’t play for the AL Central leaders a day after an early exit. He is day-to-day with a very low-level right hip strain. Meanwhile, Oakland outfielder Ramón Laureano went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in his return from an 80-game suspension imposed last year after he tested positive for a banned drug . . . Mike Yastrzemski hit a tiebreaking home run into McCovey Cove in the sixth inning and San Francisco closer Camilo Doval got slugger Nolan Arenado to strike out swinging with the tying run on second base, completing a 4-3 victory in which the Giants only struck out once — Joc Pederson whiffed against Giovanny Gallegos for the last out in the eighth inning. No team has gone an entire game without striking out since Kansas City on Sept. 7, 2017 against Minnesota, per MLB.com . . . Shohei Ohtani hit a tying, two-run double in the ninth inning, Anthony Rendon followed with a game-ending single against his former team, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Washington Nationals, 5-4. The Angels trailed, 4-2, going into the ninth. Luis Rengifo drew a walk with one out and advanced to third on Taylor Ward’s hit. Mike Trout struck out, then Ohtani lined a two-run double to center off Tanner Rainey (0-1). The reigning AL MVP had been 1 for 11 against Washington during the weekend series. Rendon then lined a single to center and Ohtani slid to avoid Victor Robles’ throw home to give the Halos the weekend series . . . Jorge Alfaro hit a pinch-hit three-run home run with two outs in the ninth to give the Padres a 3-2 walkoff win against his former team, the Miami Marlins. Alfaro went deep to center field on the first pitch he saw from Dartmouth product Cole Sulser (0-1), sending San Diego’s Petco Park into a frenzy. Alfaro was purchased from the Marlins, who have lost seven of eight, for cash in December.