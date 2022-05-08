Jordan Binnington returns to lead Blues over Wild

Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and two assists, and Perron also had an assist for St. Louis.

Jordan Kyrou and David Perron each scored twice, Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in his first start this postseason and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild, 5-2, on Sunday in St Louis to even the best-of-seven Western Conference series at 2-2.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at St. Paul, Minnesota, before returning to St. Louis for Game 6 on Thursday.

Kyrou and Perron scored 54 seconds apart in the second period to break a 1-1 tie.

Perron converted the go-ahead score on a shot that squeezed past Fleury toward the net. Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno tried to keep the puck from rolling across the line, but he flipped it off the back of Fleury and into the net.

Kyrou got his second of the game to push the lead to 3-1 with a shot off a pass from Ryan O’Reilly, who assisted on both second-period goals.

Boldy cut the deficit to 3-2 by scoring off a scramble in from of the net 2:39 into the final period.

Perron added an empty net goal with 1:58 remaining, and O’Reilly had a power-play goal with 1 minute left to cap the scoring.

Binnington, who had lost his previous nine postseason starts, picked up his first playoff win since beating Boston in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Jake Oettinger shining for Stars

The old goal scorer and the young goalie have put the underdog Dallas Stars out front in their first-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames.

Joe Pavelski scored twice and got the game-winner on the first power-play goal in the series for Dallas, and former BU goalie Jake Oettinger had 39 saves as the wild-card Stars won, 4-2, on Saturday night in Dallas to take a 2-1 series lead over the Pacific Division champs who have three 40-goal scorers.

Two nights after making 29 saves in a 2-0 win at Calgary that evened the series, the 23-year-old Oettinger got his second playoff victory in his first playoff game on home ice — and the first for the Stars in more than three years. That included a tremendous stop on a breakaway chance by Johnny Gaudreau with 3½ minutes left.

“That’s one big timely save,” coach Rick Bowness said. “Jake’s doing fantastic. He just rock solid back there, not intimidated by the surroundings and the noise.”

The Stars were 0 for 10 with an extra skater in the series, though one of those power plays had been for only 4 seconds earlier in Game 3, before the 37-year-old Pavelski’s tiebreaking goal with 9:55 left made it 3-2.

“It’s big. It’s another step,” Pavelski, who also had the game-winner in Game 2, said of taking a 2-1 series lead. “There’s a lot of effort from up and down the lineup. Lots of physicality. Guys handing in, taking checks, making plays.”

Game 4 is Monday night in Dallas, before the series shifts back to Calgary for Game 5 on Wednesday.

High sticking fines handed out

Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jamie Benn of Dallas were fined $5,000 Sunday for high sticking on a pair of incidents that didn’t get penalized during their games.

Kuznetsov’s play against Florida’s Noel Acciari came in the first period of the Capitals’ 6-1 victory in Game 3 Saturday, which put Washington up, 2-1, in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Benn’s infraction against Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane was in the middle of the second period of the Stars’ 4-2 victory in Game 3. Dallas leads the Western Conference first-round series, 2-1.

Danton Heinen gets timely goal

Danton Heinen’s first playoff goal in three years just past the midway point of the third period broke a tie to lift the Penguins to a 7-4 victory over the Rangers on Saturday night in Pittsburgh to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series.

Pittsburgh blew a three-goal first-period lead but recovered behind the play of third-string goaltender Louis Domingue and Heinen, who jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexandar Georgiev 11:02 into the third.

Evan Rodrigues had two goals and assisted on another for the Penguins Jeff Carter also scored twice for the Penguins while Brock McGinn started the scoring on a wild night with his first goal of the playoffs.

Domingue made 32 saves and even recorded an assist in his second playoff start.

Kaapo Kakko, Frank Vatrano, Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp scored for the Rangers. Georgiev finished with 19 saves on 20 shots after taking over for Vezina Trophy-favorite Igor Shesterkin, who was chased after allowing four goals in the first period.

Game 4 is Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Avalanche dominating Predators

In Nashville, Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in the second period, and top-seeded Colorado took a commanding 3-0 lead in the first-round Western Conference series with a 7-3 victory over the Predators.

Landeskog also had two assists. Nazem Kadri and Devon Toews each added a goal and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal apiece as Colorado went 4 for 5 on the man advantage to push Nashville to the brink of elimination. Cale Makar had three assists.

Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper was hurt with a minute left in the first period. Pavel Francouz replaced him and made 18 saves in his seventh playoff appearance of his career.

Game 4 is Monday night.

Capitals have 2-1 series lead

Ilya Samsonov rebounded after allowing an early goal to make 29 saves, and Washington bounced back to take a 2-1 series lead against Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida with a 6-1 victory.

Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and assisted on another and the Capitals blew out the Panthers in Game 3. Chants of “Sammy! Sammy!” gave way to “Ovi! Ovi! in the third period of the convincing victory.