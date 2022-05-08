Max Verstappen claims third Formula One win of season during inaugural Miami Grand Prix

In NASCAR action, Joey Logano bumped leader William Byron from behind on the last lap to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Logano, the pole-sitter, tracked Byron for about 25 laps until catching him with one to go and hitting him hard in the rear bumper. Byron slid into the wall and Logano went on to his first win of the season and first at the track Byron, who signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports, seemed as if he’d keep up his team’s dominant season over the final laps. Instead, Logano broke a 40-race winless drought.

Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third victory of the season. The reigning world champion started third Sunday, but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race. Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz. He then set his sights on Leclerc and used a strong outside pass on the ninth lap to claim the lead. The race itself wasn’t the thriller the 85,000 in attendance Sunday breathlessly expected when they snagged one ofthe hottest tickets in sports. Promoters never had a general ticket sale because of crushing early demand and the campus surrounding Hard Rock Stadium was the place to party over the last three days.

TENNIS

Carlos Alcaraz youngest to win Madrid Open

When Carlos Alcaraz played in his first Madrid Open as an 18-year-old, his goal was to gain experience and learn from the top players. Only a year later, Alcaraz already feels he belongs among the best. The Spanish teenage sensation capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles. His comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Zverev followed victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Alcaraz became the youngest winner in Madrid, and the second youngest to win two Masters 1000 trophies after Nadal won in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005 as an 18-year-old. Alcaraz had already become the youngest to enter the top 10 since Nadal did it in 2005.

GOLF

Max Homa outlasts Keegan Bradley at Wells Fargo

Max Homa played solid, steady golf during a week of cold, wet conditions and a back-and-forth duel with Keegan Bradley, closing with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship. An emerging star on the PGA Tour whose only missing achievement is contention in a major, the 31-year-old Homa finished at 8-under 272 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. He won for the fourth time overall, third in 15 months, and second since he gave up his popular podcast. With his win last September in Napa, California, Homa joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two), and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season.

Thorbjorn Olesen clinches British Masters victory

Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie for the second straight day to win the British Masters by one shot in a dramatic fashion , earning his first European Tour title in nearly four years and igniting his career after a damaging court case. Olesen shot 1-over 73 to finish a stroke ahead of Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68) at the Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England ... Steve Flesch rallied from four shots behind with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Ga., his second title at the TPC Sugarloaf. Flesch also won this tournament in 2018, his only other win on the PGA Tour Champions.

MISCELLANY

WooSox suffer fourth straight loss

Ryan Fitzgerald crushed a solo shot in the seventh to put the WooSox on the board, and Triston Casas added a homer of his own in the eighth, but it was too late to prevent the WooSox from losing their fourth straight game, falling to the Toledo Mud Hens, 7-2, on the road. Fitzgerald’s long ball marked his eighth of the season and his second in three days, while Casas gave him his sixth of the year. Carlos Martínez, signed to a Minor League deal Saturday, exited after a two-run double, finishing his first start of 2022 with 0.2 IP, 5 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 0 K ... Manchester City will have to cope without injured defenders Rúben Dias, Kyle Walker, and John Stones for the final three matches of the Premier League title run-in ... Christian Koss’ three-run homer in the seventh inning wasn’t enough to bring back the Portland Sea Dogs in their 7-4 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils at Hadlock Field ... The Maryland women’s lacrosse team claimed the Big Ten tournament title by routing Rutgers, 18-8, in Piscataway, N.J. ... Sam Kerr’s two goals helped Chelsea clinch a third successive Women’s Super League title on the final day of the season by beating Manchester United 4-2 .

