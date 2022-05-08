NHL official recovering following penalty box incident during Bruins game at TD Garden

Joe Foley, the timeout coordinator who was taken off the ice on a stretcher Friday when a pane of glass by the Bruins’ penalty box was shaken loose by a fan and landed on top of him, is recovering after being taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

“Joe was released from the hospital shortly after being examined last night,” said NHL spokesman John Dellapina said Saturday. “He’s home and recovering and we hope to see him back at his post later in the series.”

Late in the second period of Game 3 of the Bruins-Hurricanes first-round NHL playoff series at TD Garden, Foley appeared to be hit in the head and shoulders by the glass, which was shaken loose by fans celebrating David Pastrnak’s goal.