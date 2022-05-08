fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Red Sox place pitcher Michael Wacha on 15-day IL with left side soreness after late Sunday scratch

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated May 8, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Michael Wacha was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday — retroactive to May 15 — after he was scratched from his start against the White Sox.Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

It didn’t take long for some bad news to break at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Righthander Michael Wacha was scratched from his start against the Chicago White Sox because of soreness on his left side below his armpit and placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 5.

Tanner Houck will start in his place.

Wacha had an MRI on Saturday that came back clean. Manager Alex Cora said at 10:10 a.m. that the plan was for Wacha to pitch against Texas in the series that starts Friday.

An hour later, the team announced Wacha had “left intercostal irritation” and was going on the IL. Righthanded reliever Tyler Danish was recalled from Triple A Worcester.

Wacha is 3-0 with a 1.38 earned run average in five games. The Red Sox are 4-1 in his starts.

