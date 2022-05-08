Red Sox rally falls short as White Sox complete Fenway sweep

There was a chance in the ninth inning that was wasted.

That’s five losses in a row to cap off a 1-5 homestand. They have lost seven of eight and 15 of 21.

The misery continued for the Red Sox on Sunday with a 3-2 loss against the Chicago White Sox.

Facing Jose Ruiz, J.D. Martinez led off with a double off the wall and was replaced by pinch runner Franchy Cordero.

With two outs, White Sox manager Tony La Russa went to lefthander Bennett Sousa to face Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox manager Alex Cora countered by pinch hitting Kevin Plawecki.

Plawecki was retired on a fly ball to center field.

Michael Wacha, the scheduled starter, was scratched an hour and 42 minutes before first pitch with what the Red Sox said was soreness on his left side.

Tanner Houck, who was sent to the bullpen two weeks ago, made the start in place of Wacha and allowed three runs on four hits over 2⅔ innings.

All three runs came in a messy third inning.

Reese McGuire singled before Houck (2-3) hit Josh Harrison with a fastball. Danny Mendick then bunted the runners over.

Leury Garcia’s slow roller to the left side was a do-or-die play for Rafael Devers and went for an RBI single when he couldn’t pick it cleanly.

With two outs, Jose Abreu lined a two-strike hanging slider into the left field corner. Two runs scored as Alex Verdugo was late relaying the ball to the cutoff man.

White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel came into the game with an 8.40 earned run average over four starts. But Fenway has been an oasis for struggling pitchers this season and Keuchel had a four-hit shutout through five innings and 72 pitches.

La Russa stayed with Keuchel in the sixth and it cost him.

Devers singled to center field and raced to third when Xander Bogaerts dropped a single into right field.

Martinez’s dribbler in front of the plate was enough to score Devers. Bogaerts then scored from second on a two-out single by Christian Vázquez.

It was the first time since the third inning on Wednesday the Sox had scored multiple runs in an inning.

The Red Sox bullpen worked 6⅓ shutout innings, giving up two hits and striking out eight with one walk.

The Sox are 2-14 when they score three or fewer runs.

