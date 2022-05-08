With their stars clicking, Bruins showed the conviction of a veteran team that has done this before

They won the game, 5-2, without their two best defensemen. The absences of Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy forced backliners Nos. 7 and 8 into the lineup. Carolina was unable to expose Mike Reilly and Josh Brown for extended stretches.

They haven’t won it yet, as Game 5 looms Tuesday in Carolina. It is now a best-of-three because each team held serve at home. But given how Game 4 played out, the Bruins have to be feeling fantastic about those familiar elements showing up.

Once again, the Bruins won the special teams battle. The Hurricanes put them on the power play nine times, the Bruins turning the tide on a pair of man-advantage goals. The Bruins killed all five penalties they took.

As they did in Game 3, the Bruins won because of their stars. It was “bright lights time,” to borrow coach Bruce Cassidy words, and Brad Marchand (2-3–5), Patrice Bergeron (1-2–3) and David Pastrnak (1-1–2) were basking in the spotlight.

“These are the most fun games to play in, when there’s high emotions and high intensity and there’s so much riding on the line,” Marchand said. “If you can’t play in these games, what are you playing for?”

Marchand might as well have taunted Carolina defenseman Tony DeAngelo with that rhetorical question. DeAngelo, a talented puck-mover whose troubled past allowed the Canes to add him on a bargain deal (one year, $1 million), had unraveled by the end of this one.

He had a profane, theatrical exchange with Marchand at the end of the first period. He had Curtis Lazar asking him, “What are you doing?” after cross-checking Lazar in the throat for an ill-timed penalty. He threw his stick at Marchand during the latter’s empty-net goal, leaving the ice on an unsportsmanlike note.

Meanwhile, the Bruins handled their business. They overcame two deficits late in the first and second periods with greasy goals, acting on the scouting tip that Carolina’s defensemen will cheat away from the net. The Bruins tied it at 16:09 of the first on Bergeron’s crafty backhand stuff-in, after his faceoff win and Pastrnak’s puck retrieval. They erased another at 18:44 of the second when Jake DeBrusk jammed home a puck that squirted free from netminder Antti Raanta.

Goaltender interference? Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour had the conviction — “I would have bet my life on that one,” he said afterward — but the evidence appeared inconclusive. His challenge failed, and the Bruins started the third period with five forwards on a five on three power play.

It was risky, but Cassidy liked having a right-shooting player up top. With McAvoy absent, that was Charlie Coyle. The Bruins were composed enough to win the opening draw, take possession, and set up in Carolina’s zone.

One of the forwards was Bergeron, who shook off a Sebastian Aho high stick that opened a gash next to his right eye in the final minute of the second. When he learned he was merely bleeding, and his vision was only temporarily blurred, he lobbied to stay out. Officials escorted him off, telling him to get stitched up.

“That’s the least of what Bergy’s played through, a cut,” said Marchand, at his side for more than a dozen years. “He’s played with a hole in his lung, and a broken rib. There’s not a whole lot that’s going to keep him down.”

Composure. Bergeron was celebrating after Marchand, whose slump is o-v-e-r, ripped a 40-foot wrister from the high slot to make it 3-2. The latter has 8 points (three goals, five assists) in two games since the Bruins lost the first two games of this series.

Chemistry. The Bruins made it a two-goal edge on a classic set play from the top line: Bergeron won the offensive-zone draw, Marchand rolled down the left wing and Pastrnak cut across the crease, separating from defenseman Brady Skjei, and flipped Marchand’s feed past Raanta.

A lesser group might not have been able to stomach the absence of McAvoy, a late scratch because of COVID protocol. He could miss Game 5 in Raleigh, though Lindholm, who skated before the game, could return.

No problem. The Bruins won a game in which Connor Clifton had the heaviest workload among Bruins defensemen (20:16). Brandon Carlo was confident, nearly picking up two assists in the first period with backdoor passes that were just offline.

All those penalties Carolina took — totaling 12:10 — kept the Bruins in attack mode. Brown, who was chasing hits early and on the ice for both goals against, was not needed for much of the game. Once Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak made it 4-2 with 14:19 left, Brown had his chance to contribute, using his size (6 feet, 5 inches, 221 pounds) to help protect a two-goal lead.

The rookie in net, Jeremy Swayman, made a calm 24 saves, and got to enjoy his postgame hug with Linus Ullmark.

Composure. Conviction. Chemistry. The Bruins will need all of it this week.

“We’ve played well on the road all year,” Cassidy said, “so I don’t believe our guys will be worried about that. We know what they can bring. We got it to even, but that’s it.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.