‘A Strange Loop’ snags 11 Tony nominations, including best musical

“A Strange Loop,” a new musical that explores the doubts and disappointments facing an aspiring theater writer, picked up 11 Tony nominations Monday, more than any other show in Broadway’s first post-shutdown season.

The musical, which had already won the Pulitzer Prize in drama, was written by Michael R. Jackson and is now a leading contender in the race for the prize with the biggest economic impact, for best new musical.

“A Strange Loop” will face off against five other musicals: “MJ,” a biographical jukebox musical about Michael Jackson; “Paradise Square,” about a turning point in race relations in 19th-century New York; “Six,” about the wives of Henry VIII; “Girl From the North Country,” about a boardinghouse in Depression-era Minnesota; and “Mr. Saturday Night,” a remake of the Billy Crystal film that got its start last fall at Barrington Stage Company.