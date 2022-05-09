Guggenheim latest institution to remove Sackler name

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum erased the Sackler family name from the institution, the latest museum to cut ties with the clan, which made billions selling opioids and contributed to a staggering public health crisis in the United States. The Guggenheim’s Center for Arts Education dropped “Sackler” at the beginning of its name in recent weeks, according to web archives that show it listed as recently as April 28. It was removed on or before May 4, the records show. For decades, the Sacklers were leading figures in global philanthropy, fueled by profits from their company Purdue Pharma, which produced the blockbuster painkiller OxyContin. But in recent years they’ve become the public face of the opioid crisis, sparking backlash against organizations including the Met and the Louvre, which had their name emblazoned across some of their most high-profile exhibits. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MEDIA

Wordle answer changed to avert controversy

The New York Times moved swiftly to change Monday’s answer to its daily Wordle puzzle out of fear that it would be seen as some sort of commentary on the debate over abortion rights. The game, which became a sensation late last year and was bought by the Times in January, gives users six tries to guess a different five-letter word each day. Yet the Times scrambled when it discovered that Monday’s word, which had been entered into Wordle’s computer program last year, was “fetus.” The timing was particularly fraught given last week’s leaked report of a draft US Supreme Court decision that would strike down a 50-year-old ruling governing the ability of women to receive abortions. The appearance of “fetus” was “entirely unintentional and a coincidence,” the newspaper said in a message to readers on Monday. The Times changed Monday’s answer to a different word, and a spokesman said that a “vast majority” of users saw that. But some people who had not refreshed their browsers saw “fetus” instead, spokesman Jordan Cohen said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Advertisement

Mickey’s home touted as a place to work as well as play

It’s an idea that almost seems as compatible as Mickey and Minnie. Take the tens of millions of tourists who are thinking about visiting central Florida’s theme parks each year and sell them on the virtues of moving their companies or businesses to the region. In the half-century that Orlando has been a tourism hub, it had not been done, until now. The quasi-public agencies that usually promote tourism and economic development separately in Orlando on Monday announced they are joining forces to market the region together under a single brand. With a tagline of “Unbelievably Real,’’ the branding plan will be aimed at tourists, meeting planners, conventioneers, business relocation specialists, site selectors, business owners, and company CEOs. Around $23 million will be spent on it this year. The branding plan was announced as officials reported that 59.3 million tourists came to Orlando in 2021. That represents a 68 percent increase over 2020′s pandemic-stricken numbers, but it is still less than 80 percent of 2019′s prepandemic figures. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOUSING

HUD expanding eviction protection program

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is doubling the size of its eviction protection program, designed to fund legal assistance for tenants seeking to stay in their homes. The $20 million HUD grant, announced Monday, will not provide any sort of direct rental relief; instead, it will fund legal services and representations for families facing eviction. The funds will be distributed through the Eviction Protection Grant Program to 11 nonprofit organizations and government entities, with grants ranging from $1 million to $2.4 million. Recipients of the fresh wave of funding include Pine Tree Legal Assistance of Portland, Maine, and the city of San Antonio, Texas. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

MEAT

Tyson raises outlook on higher prices for beef and chicken

Tyson Foods lifted its revenue outlook as prices for chicken and beef continue to soar. The biggest US meat company by sales raised its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $52 billion to $54 billion, from $49 billion to $51 billion previously. Rising prices for livestock, animal feed, freight, and labor have raised costs for the owner of Hillshire Farms and Ball Park hot dogs, which it has thus far been able to pass along to customers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOFTWARE

Palantir stock plummets on growing losses

Palantir Technologies shares fell more than 21 percent on Monday after the software maker reported mounting losses and a disappointing sales forecast. The company lost $101 million in the first quarter, a sign it’s struggling to improve margins by offering more automated data analysis software. The Denver-based company is known as much for its work supporting national defense and pandemic response for the United States and its allies as for its polarizing cofounders Peter Thiel and Alex Karp. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Rivian stock down sharply as early shareholders sell shares

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. tanked on Monday, closing down nearly 23 points in after-hours trading as some early stakeholders got their first chance to unload shares. Selling restrictions on certain Rivian insiders and investors ended on Sunday, freeing up a sizable chunk of the electric-vehicle maker’s float for public trading. The stock has collapsed 82 percent from its November high. Now, the focus turns to the company’s two most prominent corporate backers — Amazon and Ford — and whether they start reducing their stakes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Millions of Brits don’t have enough food

Almost 10 million Britons were forced to cut back on food or missed meals entirely last month, according to new research that highlights the devastating impact of the nation’s cost of living crisis. Data from The Food Foundation showed 7.3 million adults and 2.6 million children now live in households that had gone without food or could not physically get it in the past month. That compares with 4.7 million adults in January, a rise of nearly 60 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FLOORING

Armstrong files for bankruptcy

Armstrong Flooring filed for bankruptcy protection, saying it couldn’t raise prices high enough to keep up with rising supply and transportation costs. The Chapter 11 filing came after the company spent months trying to find a buyer and haggling with lenders, according to court papers filed in US Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del. Armstrong said it owed creditors $317.8 million. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FISHERIES

Baby eel industry in Maine had a banner season

Maine’s baby eel fishing industry is wrapping up one of the most successful seasons in its history. Maine is the only state in the country with a significant fishery for baby eels, which are also called elvers. They’re sold to Asian aquaculture companies that raise them to maturity for use as food. Fishermen have just about tapped out the season’s quota of about 9,300 pounds of eels, state regulators said. The eels were worth nearly $20 million at the docks, with a per-pound price of $2,162, regulators said Monday. The per-pound price was the third-highest in state history and the total value was at least the fifth-highest, state records show. The season also represented a rebound from 2020, when prices sank to $525 per pound due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. — ASSOCIATED PRESS