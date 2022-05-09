Tyson gets subpoena as meat pricing pressure mounts

New York State is adding to pressure on meat companies already facing heat in Washington for elevated prices.

Tyson Foods, the biggest US meat company by sales, said Monday in a quarterly US Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it “received a subpoena dated April 21, 2022 from the New York Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Frauds & Protection seeking information regarding our sales, prices and production costs of beef, pork and chicken products. We are currently evaluating the scope of the subpoena.”

Consumers are paying higher food prices even as livestock and poultry producers complain that an overly concentrated meatpacking sector results in smaller shares of profits for farmers. The four biggest beef companies slaughtered 85 percent of grain-fattened cattle used for steaks, roasts and other cuts of meat for consumers in 2018, according to the US Agriculture Department.