Tyson gets subpoena as meat pricing pressure mounts

New York State is adding to pressure on meat companies already facing heat in Washington for elevated prices.
Tyson Foods, the biggest US meat company by sales, said Monday in a quarterly US Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it “received a subpoena dated April 21, 2022 from the New York Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Frauds & Protection seeking information regarding our sales, prices and production costs of beef, pork and chicken products. We are currently evaluating the scope of the subpoena.”
Consumers are paying higher food prices even as livestock and poultry producers complain that an overly concentrated meatpacking sector results in smaller shares of profits for farmers. The four biggest beef companies slaughtered 85 percent of grain-fattened cattle used for steaks, roasts and other cuts of meat for consumers in 2018, according to the US Agriculture Department.
President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have accused the four meatpacking companies that dominate US beef processing of leveraging their market share to profiteer from the COVID pandemic and supply-chain shortages. Executives from Tyson, Cargill, JBS, and National Beef Packing denied a conspiracy to fix prices during a Congressional hearing last month.
Tyson on Monday said it’s been able to pass along higher costs for livestock and animal feed to customers, boosting its fiscal second-quarter results.