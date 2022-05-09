Alabama man charged in slaying of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in 1988 will be arraigned Friday

A former Massachusetts corrections officer charged with killing 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Lawrence in 1988 is slated for arraignment Friday, after he last month waived his right to challenge extradition from Alabama where he currently lives, authorities said.
A spokesperson for Essex, Mass. District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said via email Monday that the defendant, Marvin “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Lawrence District Court. McClendon’s lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment
McClendon is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Melissa, who was last seen on Sept. 11, 1988. The following day, her stabbed and mangled body was discovered a day later in a railway yard in Lawrence, and for more than three decades the gruesome killing had stymied investigators.
McClendon was arrested late last month at his home in Bremen, Ala.
Blodgett has said McClendon lived previously in Chelmsford, Mass. and had several ties to Lawrence in 1988. Authorities said at the time of the murder, McClendon had worked carpentry jobs in Lawrence and attended services at a Seventh-day Adventist Church there.
Officials said he wasn’t working as a corrections officer at that time of the killing, but he worked three separate stints with the state Department of Correction between 1970 and 2002.
Blodgett told reporters last month that McClendon had been “a person of interest [in the murder] for a period of time.”
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
