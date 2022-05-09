Burlington police release 911 call from witness to attempted abduction of woman

“I just saw this guy just trying to abduct a girl,” the caller says while the victim is heard crying in the background. “I’m on the side of the road. ... She’s got no shirt on.”

Burlington police on Monday released audio from a 911 caller who witnessed an attempted abduction of a female on Sunday night in that town.

Burlington police released surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a female victim.

The female 911 caller tells the dispatcher she’s standing with the female victim on Great Meadow Road at Middlesex Turnpike.

“He had her and was dragging her,” the woman tells dispatch at one point, adding that the assailant fled when she stopped her car to intervene.

“Do you know him?” the caller asks the distressed victim at one point, prompting her to reply in a strained voice, “no.”

The caller’s also heard offering the victim a sweatshirt and asking her to sit in her vehicle while they wait for police.

“You’re welcome, honey,” the caller tells the victim after she thanks her. “You’re okay, don’t worry. They’re coming.”

Asked to describe assailant, the caller tells the dispatcher, “he had a black hoodie. He had his hood up, I couldn’t see anything.”

The Police Department said Sunday that the attempted abduction occurred around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

The driver pulled over and apparently startled the suspect, who fled on foot. The victim was able to break away, and police found her when they arrived moments later, police said Sunday.

The suspect is described as male in his teens or early 20s, police said. He was wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, khaki or brown pants, and black and white sneakers.

Cops released surveillance photos of the suspect Sunday and said anyone with any information on this incident, or who may recognize the person in the surveillance photos, can call Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a braking story that will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.