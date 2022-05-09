A closer look at the contract for the superintendent of Providence schools

It has been a month since Javier Montañez was named the permanent superintendent of Providence schools. Now we know a little more about his contract.

Montañez and the Rhode Island Department of Education finally came to terms on a three-year deal (retroactive to last year) that will pay him $200,000 a year, with 3 percent increases each year. He’s eligible for larger raises at the discretion of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

The salary is substantially less than what the last superintendent, Harrison Peters, was earning. He started at $225,000 a year in 2020 and was eligible for 3 percent increases and separate raises from the commissioner. He resigned last year.