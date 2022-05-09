A closer look at the contract for the superintendent of Providence schools

It has been a month since Javier Montañez was named the permanent superintendent of Providence schools. Now we know a little more about his contract.
Montañez and the Rhode Island Department of Education finally came to terms on a three-year deal (retroactive to last year) that will pay him $200,000 a year, with 3 percent increases each year. He’s eligible for larger raises at the discretion of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.
The salary is substantially less than what the last superintendent, Harrison Peters, was earning. He started at $225,000 a year in 2020 and was eligible for 3 percent increases and separate raises from the commissioner. He resigned last year.
Montañez also isn’t getting the 15 percent supplemental retirement package that Peters had in his contract. Under his deal, the longtime Providence educator will be part of the state retirement system.
When it comes to other perks in the agreement, Montañez will receive $650 a month for a car allowance (Peters got $750 a month) and up to $7,500 per school year for business-related expenses and travel to work conferences.
Montañez’s deal also provides five weeks of vacation each year.
