Firefighters battling brush fires in Milton and Westford

As of 1:45 p.m. Monday, Madden said, crews from Milton and the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation were putting out hot spots.

The first brush fire was reported in the area of Buck Hill at Blue Hills Reservation in Milton on Sunday at around 1 p.m., said Milton Fire Chief Chris Madden, in a telephone interview Monday.

Over the past two days, two brush fires in Milton and Westford have burned through acres of land, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported, officials said.

Madden said the fire burned about 63 acres of land. Crews from Quincy, Boston, Randolph, Canton, Dedham, Needham, Weymouth, Stoughton, and the state’s bureau of forest fire control and forestry as well as a tanker from Dover aided crews, Madden said.

Advertisement

He said conditions and the high winds on Sunday made knocking down the fire challenging.

“It was hilly and rocky and not close to a major road,” said Madden.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Investigators from Quincy, Milton, Randolph, and Canton are investigating the cause of the fire, Madden said.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for elevated fire concern that included parts of Middlesex and Norfolk Counties.

“A very dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. Specifically, northeast winds will gust to 20 to 30 mph,” according to the statement. “Minimum relative humidities will be 15 to 25 percent in northern CT and central and western MA, and 20 to 30 percent in Rhode Island and portions of interior eastern MA.”

The weather conditions on Sunday were similar, said Kristie Smith, a meteorologist with the NWS Boston, in a telephone interview Monday.

In Westford on Monday, a brush fire off of River Street was reported around 10:30 a.m., said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Denehy in a telephone interview. Denehy said crews were still on the scene as of 3 p.m., and he did not know how many acres were burned.

Advertisement

He explained the area where the fire was has “steep terrain” and is far into the woods.

All on-duty staff were at the scene as well as three trucks from DCR, Denehy said. Crews from Chelmsford, Groton, and Ayer covered the stations and provided mutual aid, he said.

Westford fire’s fire investigation unit and police are investigating the cause, Denehy said.





Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.