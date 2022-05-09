Chef Mario Batali waives jury trial in indecent assault case in Boston

“I understand,” Batali told Stanton during an exchange required before the judge could accept Batali’s decision not to exercise his constitutional right to be tried by a jury of his peers. “Absolutely,” Batali told the judge, he wants to waive his right to a jury trial.

Batali pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court in 2019 and jury selection was scheduled to start on Monday. But as the court convened, Batali shifted legal strategy, telling Judge James Stanton that he wanted the judge to hear the case, the Globe reported.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali Monday waived his right to a jury trial and will instead leave it up to a Boston Municipal Court judge to decide whether he is guilty of allegedly groping and forcibly kissing a woman at a Boylston Street restaurant in 2017.

Stanton ruled that Batali made a knowing, voluntary decision to let him decide the case.

Batali’s accuser, Natali Tene, has alleged that Batali sexually assaulted her while she tried to take a photo with the famous chef, whose television appearances included hosting ABC-TV’s “The Chew” and on “Iron Chef America.”

Through her attorney, Tene granted the Globe permission to publicly identify her as Batali’s accuser.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, the attorneys representing Batali, and lawyers for Tene, who has filed a civil lawsuit against the chef in Suffolk Superior Court, declined comment this weekend, the Globe reported.

Batali defense attorney, Anthony Fuller, has said the allegations are without merit. “He intends to fight the allegations vigorously and we expect the outcome to fully vindicate Mr. Batali,” Fuller said in a 2019 statement.

The start of the criminal case in Boston is the latest of a series of sexual assault complaints against Batali, a chef who was handpicked by former first lady Michelle Obama to oversee the Obama administration’s final state dinner in the White House in 2016.

The following year, the trade publication Eater published a report with allegations from several women who claimed Batali engaged in a pattern of inappropriate touching. Batali stepped away from his business following the allegations.

In 2018, the New York Times and CBS-TV’s “60 Minutes” each reported on complaints against Batali of sexual assault. The following year, the New York Police Department closed investigations into sexual assault allegations against Batali because detectives could not find enough evidence to make an arrest, the Times reported.

Last year, Batali, his business partner Joseph Bastianich and their New York City-based restaurant company B&B Hospitality agreed to pay $600,000 in connection with a four-year investigation by the New York attorney general’s office, which had looked into allegations of sexual harassment made against Batali in 2017, the office said in a statement.

The money would go to at least 20 former employees who endured a “hostile work environment that permitted a sexualized culture of misconduct and harassment” according to the statement, plus the company had to revise training materials, and submit regular reports to the attorney general.

In 2017, Tene alleges she encountered Batali while they were both customers at Towne Stove and Spirits on Boylston Street that spring, according to court papers. The location was close to Eataly Boston in the Prudential Center, which was then part of Batali’s restaurant portfolio.

Tene was eating dinner with a friend at the bar when she recognized Batali seated nearby. When she tried to take a photo of the well-known chef with her phone, he offered to take a selfie with Tene, according to court papers.

After Tene approached Batali, she alleged that he sexually assaulted her in the restaurant. She accused him of grabbing her breasts, forcibly kissing her, and putting his hands between her legs, according to the criminal complaint.

Tene tried to pull away, but Batali kept “pulling on her face,” the Globe has previously reported.

“Batali told her he was staying at the Mandarin Oriental and asked if she wanted to join him there,” the criminal complaint said. “The victim told him no and went back to her friend.”

“Batali’s actions were without warning or permission, were unwarranted and disgusting, and made Ms. Tene feel shocked and highly uncomfortable,” the civil court filing said.

Batali faces a maximum sentence of 2 1/2 years in Suffolk County House of Correction if convicted.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.