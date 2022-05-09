Maine baby eel industry wraps up season of high success

Maine’s baby eel fishing industry is wrapping up one of the most successful seasons in its history.

Maine is the only state in the country with a significant fishery for baby eels, which are also called elvers. They're sold to Asian aquaculture companies that raise them to maturity for use as food.

Fishermen have just about tapped out the season's quota of about 9,300 pounds of eels, state regulators said. The eels were worth nearly $20 million at the docks, with a per pound price of $2,162, regulators said Monday.