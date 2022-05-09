fb-pixel Skip to main content

Maine baby eel industry wraps up season of high success

By The Associated PressUpdated May 9, 2022, 17 minutes ago
Bruce Steeves used a lantern to look for young eels, known as elvers, in a river on Thursday, March 23, 2012, in southern Maine. Elvers are one of the most lucrative wild fish species in the US and Maine is the only state in the country with a sizeable baby eel fishing industry.Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Maine’s baby eel fishing industry is wrapping up one of the most successful seasons in its history.

Maine is the only state in the country with a significant fishery for baby eels, which are also called elvers. They're sold to Asian aquaculture companies that raise them to maturity for use as food.

Fishermen have just about tapped out the season's quota of about 9,300 pounds of eels, state regulators said. The eels were worth nearly $20 million at the docks, with a per pound price of $2,162, regulators said Monday.

The per-pound price was the third highest in state history and the total value was at least the fifth highest, state records show.

The season also represented a rebound from 2020, when prices sank to $525 per pound due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the industry have said the re-emergence of global trade has helped the industry grow in value. Last year's totals were much improved from 2020.

The elvers are commonly used in sushi. Some return to the US for use in Japanese restaurants.

