Man arrested in Kingston after alleged attempt to entice 15-year-old girl into sex acts

A 52-year-old man was arrested after multiple witnesses told police that he had attempted to entice a 15-year-old girl into sex acts at a Kingston shopping mall on Saturday evening, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was arrested and police submitted a complaint requesting he be charged with a felony count of enticing a child under 16, Kingston police said in a statement posted on Facebook about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Kingston police and the Plymouth district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to inquiries about the incident on Monday evening.