Man arrested in Kingston after alleged attempt to entice 15-year-old girl into sex acts

A 52-year-old man was arrested after multiple witnesses told police that he had attempted to entice a 15-year-old girl into sex acts at a Kingston shopping mall on Saturday evening, police said.
The man, whose identity was not released, was arrested and police submitted a complaint requesting he be charged with a felony count of enticing a child under 16, Kingston police said in a statement posted on Facebook about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Kingston police and the Plymouth district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to inquiries about the incident on Monday evening.
Police received a 911 call Saturday evening from a 13-year-old child reporting a disturbance at the Kingston Collection and describing a suspect, the statement said. Police shared the description with mall security officers and Kingston patrol officers, which led to them finding and detaining the suspect, according to the statement.
Following interviews with numerous witnesses, including other children, police found that the man had tried to entice the girl into sex acts, according to the statement.
“The act was not completed, thanks to the appropriate response from the victim and a group of juveniles,” police said in the statement. “Great work by dispatch, patrol, mall security and especially the juveniles who called and provided detailed witness statements.”
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.