Mass. average gas price reaches record high of $4.39 a gallon, AAA says

The price of diesel also reached an all-time high in Massachusetts Monday at $6.27 a gallon, according to AAA.

The statewide average for regular gas has increased 18 cents a gallon from last week, according to AAA. This time last year, the average price was $2.85 a gallon.

The average gas price in Massachusetts reached an record high Monday of $4.39 a gallon, AAA said .

Monday marked the highest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in several metro areas as well, such as Barnstable-Yarmouth ($4.45), Cambridge-Newton-Framingham ($4.41), Seekonk ($4.32), Springfield ($4.32), and Worcester ($4.36), according to AAA.

Advertisement

The national average is $4.32, which is 13 cents higher than last week, but 7 cents lower than the Massachusetts average, AAA said in a press release. The record-high national average was $4.33, which was set on March 11.

Mary Maguire, director of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, said in an e-mail that the highest prices nationally are in the Northeast and on the West Coast. She noted that Rhode Island saw a 19-cent increase to $4.37 last week, even higher than Massachusetts.

“Drivers are feeling a serious pain at the pump,” she wrote. “We continue to see strong demand, and Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season, is right around the corner—which will likely spark more demand, given the pent-up demand for travel.”

The high prices, she explained, are due to high prices of crude oil at around $110 per barrel, which “are propelling elevated pump prices.”

“Crude oil accounts for roughly 6 percent of the price of gasoline at the pump,” Maguire wrote. “As long as inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict persist, both will send jitters through the oil and gas markets, which don’t respond well to volatility.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.