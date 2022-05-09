Mass. hiker rescued, carried two miles down trail in White Mountain National Forest

A hiker from Essex, Mass., was rescued and carried around two miles Friday after she slipped and injured her ankle on a trail after summiting South Moat Mountain in Albany, N.H., in the White Mountain National Forest, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement Monday.

Jennifer Parkos, 58, and a hiking companion had summited South Moat Mountain and were heading down the trail shortly after when she slipped and injured her ankle, Fish and Game said. Unable to continue hiking, 911 was called to assist her, according to the statement.

Fish and Game Conservation officers responded with members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team and medical students from SOLO at around 2:30 p.m., Fish and Game said.