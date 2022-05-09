North End restaurateurs sue Mayor Wu over outdoor dining fee

The plaintiffs are Jorge Mendoza, owner of Vinoteca di Monica on Richmond Street; Carla Gomes, owner of Terramia Ristorante and Antico Forno, both on Salem Street; Christian Silvestri, owner of Rabia’s Dolce Fumo on Salem Street; and Patrick Mendoza, owner of Monica’s Trattoria on Prince Street, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit comes a little more than a week after outdoor dining in the neighborhood resumed for the season on May 1. The restaurateurs involved in the suit are seeking $1.5 million in punitive and compensatory damages, according to a copy of the complaint filed in the US District Court for Massachusetts.

Four restaurant owners in the North End filed a lawsuit in federal court in Boston on Monday against Mayor Michelle Wu, claiming the city’s $7,500 outdoor dining fee for North End restaurants is unconstitutional, according to court documents.

The restaurant owners argue that by imposing the $7,500 fee, which applies only in the North End, plus a $458-per-month fee for each parking spot occupied by tables, the city has created “unfair methods of competition” that put North End restaurateurs at a disadvantage compared to other restaurants across the city.

“[T]he North End restaurants are a popular tourist attraction for people visiting Boston from around the United States and the world,” the complaint reads. “If Plaintiffs refused to pay the fees ... they would not be allowed to have outdoor dining spaces. Without outdoor dining, Plaintiffs would not be able to compete with other North End restaurants catering to the tourists mentioned.”

The lawsuit claims the city violated the restaurant owners’ constitutional rights to due process, equal protection and treatment, and their rights under the commerce clause, according to the complaint.

A spokesperson for Wu’s office declined to comment on the litigation.

City officials announced in March that North End restaurants would have to pay a $7,500 fee to have outdoor dining, which would be allowed starting May 1, a month later than restaurants in other Boston neighborhoods. Officials cited concerns from neighborhood residents who said the outdoor tables bring unwanted congestion to the already tight Colonial-era streets.

North End restaurant owners, who relied on outdoor dining to stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, immediately pushed back, arguing that the measure targets them unfairly.

The city altered its plans slightly in response to the pushback but did not rescind the fees. On March 29, Wu announced that restaurant owners could spread the $7,500 fee out into five monthly payments. She said fees could also be reduced based on a restaurant’s location, patio size, and the status of its alcohol license.

According to the complaint, Jorge Mendoza enrolled in the payment plan and uses three parking spaces for his outdoor dining; Gomes paid the $7,500 fee and uses two parking spaces; Silvestri enrolled in the payment plan and uses two parking spaces; and Patrick Mendoza enrolled in the payment plan and uses one parking space.

All four either paid the fee or entered a payment plan “in order to compete with other restaurants” despite believing “the special license fee is unconstitutional,” the complaint said.

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.