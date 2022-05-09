Northern lights illuminate New Hampshire skies above Mount Washington Observatory

“For about 10 minutes this morning, we were able to make out the faint glow of the Northern Lights along the horizon,” the Facebook post said. “We included a second image with labels to aid in showing some points of interest.”

The observatory shared photos of the colorful lights in the dark sky on Facebook and Twitter .

The northern lights could be seen from the Mount Washington Observatory early Monday morning.

The second photo was marked up to show the locations of Lancaster, Berlin, and Gorham, N.H., as well as Mount Clay, Mount Jefferson, Mount Adams, and Mount Madison.

“The green circles are light pollution, the blue are the Northern Lights, the red is the northern part of the Milky Way, and the various other labels point out NH cities and a few mountains,” the post said.

This was the spectacular view from the summit of Mount Washington early Monday morning. The image is marked up and labeled with the names of nearby communities and mountains. Mount Washington Observatory

According to the observatory’s website, the aurora borealis (also known as northern lights) is the result of electrons colliding with the upper parts of the Earth’s atmosphere.

“When oxygen atoms are excited, they emit red and green light,” the website states. “Excited nitrogen molecules emit red, blue, and violet light. You can expect to see the brightest lights during the nighttime, with clear skies, and with little to no light pollution.”

When the northern lights were visible from the summit of Mount Washington last October, it was a special treat for the crew that was on duty that night. “For this shift currently on duty, it was everyone’s first time viewing them in person!” the Facebook post said.

