Person rescued from Merrimack River in Amesbury

A nearby boater helped rescue a person who nearly drowned in the Merrimack River on Monday afternoon, the Amesbury fire department said.

The person, whose identity was not released, was given CPR and taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport and then transferred by medical helicopter to a regional trauma center, the department said in a statement.

Amesbury firefighters responded to a report of a person struggling in the Merrimack River near Old Merrill Street about 1 p.m., the statement said.