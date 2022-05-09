Police in Concord N.H., conducting ‘high visibility patrols’ of trails after slaying of couple

The Reids were last seen alive on April 18, when they left their apartment complex to go for a walk on the trails. Authorities said they were killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

Residents have been anxious to get answers since the bodies of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, were discovered on April 21 in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail, which is part of the Broken Ground Trails in Concord.

Police in Concord, N.H., have increased their presence and stepped up patrols on the city’s trail system as the investigation into the double-murder of a local couple continues, officials said.

Advertisement

As of Monday, no arrests had been made.

Michael Garrity, a spokesman for New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella’s office, said patrols were conducted over the weekend “in and around” the area of the Broken Ground Trails.

“They are being carried out all throughout the Concord trails system,” Garrity said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Concord Police Chief Bradley C. Osgood said the police department recently received two ATVs from Nault’s Powersports in Manchester that will be used to patrol the city’s network of trails.

Concord police are also working with the Merrimack County sheriff’s office to have their mountain bike officers and the Concord Police Department’s mountain bike unit carry out additional patrols throughout the trail network and other recreation areas, he said.

“Concord Police hope that through high visibility patrols; whether by foot, bike, ATV or traditional police vehicles, that we might ease some community concern,” Osgood said in a statement last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, authorities have also been appealing to the public for help, asking for dashcam videos and any other information that could be helpful to the investigation into the slayings.

Anyone with information should call the Concord police at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

Advertisement













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.