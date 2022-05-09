Rethinking what daycare can provide for parents

Riley: It’s high-quality child care alongside co-working (shared and private) space and a fitness facility for parents. The entire premise of what we are doing is that we want to add value and decrease parents for the day-to-day lives of new parents. There’s a Zen-like atmosphere here with calming colors, a focus on education, and unlimited access for parents.

Britt Riley is the co-founder of The Haven Collection , the first licensed daycare in the US that offers co-working space, a fitness club, and personalized memberships. They have two locations: one in Middletown, R.I., and one in Gladstone, N.J.

The Haven Collection was co-founded by Britt Riley in Middletown, Rhode Island. The Haven Collection

How did you come up with this idea?

When I first thought about doing this, all I could think of was how expensive child care was getting. When I had my first daughter, I would drop her off at a really expensive day care and then go back home and work remotely as a chief marketing officer. I just felt like I was spending a ton of money and feeling really guilty because I was at home and then she was at a place that she wasn’t exactly excited to be at. I tried hiring a nanny, thinking that would fix things, but it didn’t. And it still didn’t provide any structure and I couldn’t be productive.

I knew that I couldn’t make child care really “less expensive” because you want to pay your workers well, but we knew we could add value to make it more of an experience for the entire family. This really came out of my own personal need.

We opened in August of 2019, right before the pandemic started.

You just raised $2.6 million from six investors. Why did you start fundraising, and what will those funds go toward?

Our Middletown location has been our pilot to make sure the concept works. So we are looking at expanding and opening at least 20 more locations through 2025. We’ve secured about a dozen additional locations, which are in Connecticut, Massachusetts (on the North Shore), and New York. We’re also opening new locations in Rhode Island and New Jersey.

The Haven Collection also recently closed its seed round, raising $2.6 million from six investors. The Haven Collection

What is the actual child care program like?

Our head of curriculum development, who was a teacher, has worked alongside an early childhood education and behavioral specialist to put together our own philosophy. It blends a a Reggio Emilia approach with a play-based Montessori-style atmosphere. Our philosophy of individualized curriculum focuses on giving these children the opportunity to grow into their world feeling confident, secure in their environment, and independent.

The Haven Collection plans on expanding their Middletown location and add new club locations to serve more families throughout New England. Their second location is based out of Gladstone, New Jersey. The Haven Collection

How old are the kids at Haven Collection?

They range from about six weeks old until they go into kindergarten.

How much does a membership cost?

Our memberships are customizable, but it averages from around $500 and all the way up to $2,000 each month. We give our members the flexibility to scale up and down as needed without a weekly minimum or set schedule required. Parents can have their kids attend childcare for two half days or one full day per week. Or they can have their kids with us five days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parents at the Haven Collection can also stream fitness classes in their gym, which are provided by Peloton; participate in yoga, Pilates, strength training; and take advantage of other amenities. The Haven Collection

How does Haven Collection benefit parents?

Our workspaces are soundproof that are great for families that work remotely, have flexible work schedules, are self employed, or go to school. We have a conference room, private and shared spaces, printers, Wi-Fi, coffee and tea, and snacks. Plus, we have a large picture window that looks out over the playground so you can glance over at your child while they are interacting with other children.

Parents can also stream fitness classes in our gym, which are provided by Peloton (they have Peloton Spin bikes); we have in-person yoga, Pilates, strength training; and other amenities. Our wellness suite is accessible for parents and employees (when they aren’t on the clock) for massages, physical therapy, reflexology, reiki, life and career coaching, new and expecting parent support groups, and more.

There’s a massive exodus of quality childcare providers right now. What is it like working for Haven Collection?

Before we even opened, I heard all the horror stories of people who spent their entire career as early childhood educators (even with bachelor’s degrees), and never made more than $15 or $16 an hour. They often didn’t have benefits or vacation or sick time. To me, that was mind blowing. Early childhood educators play some of the most critical roles — for the economy and for the healthy development of a child’s mind. Many people are leaving these jobs because it doesn’t make financial sense for them or their own families. So, it was important to me going into Haven Collection knowing that our employees needed to be treated correctly.

We do not pay hourly rates. Every one of my employees has a very high competitive salary and full benefits. We contribute to their health, vision, and dental insurance. All of our employees can join our 401K after six months and we’re able to match their contributions. They have 13 paid holidays, sick time, and personal-time off. We also provide discretionary bonuses based on performance. When they aren’t on the clock, they can enjoy all the amenities the parents do. If our employees want to go back to school, and it’s relevant for early childhood education, they have full access to our co-working facilities, and we reimburse them for more than $5,200 for their tuition annually. We try to be as comprehensive in our benefits package as any other corporate company.

